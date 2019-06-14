Hoda Kotb Celebrates 6th Anniversary With Boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, In Sweet Photo

Hoda and boyfriend, Joel, are celebrating a big relationship milestone.

Hoda Kotb is celebrating a big milestone with her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman. The popular Today anchor took to Instagram this week to reveal that she and Joel have been together for a six years by sharing a seriously cute picture of herself and her man as they headed to a concert in Central Park together.

The picture, posted on June 13, showed the loved-up couple, who recently adopted a second daughter, cuddling up in the middle of the Big Apple as they enjoyed a picnic and took in the sights and sounds of the New York Philharmonic Concerts in the world famous park.

Kotb actually shared two photos from their date night, alongside a video showing the thousands of others who gathered together for the concert.

The first photo had Joel with his arm around Hoda as they held up their “his and hers” glasses, while the second and third uploads in the batch gave the anchor’s 1.3 million followers a better look at their concert view.

In the caption, Hoda admitted that the night out was in celebration of the couple’s sixth anniversary, as fans congratulated them on the big relationship milestone.

“Happy Anniversary. You all make such an awesome couple! Congratulations,” one fan told the star in the comments. Another said, “Such a good picture looks like you’re having a great time congrats on your anniversary.”

Another then said, “So Happy for you! Two Beautiful Good Hearts!”

It seems as though the loved-up couple are enjoying several days of celebrations, as Kotb previously told fans that she and Schiffman were enjoying another anniversary night out on June 5.

As The Inquisitr previously reported last week, the star posted an adorable photo of herself and her man enjoying a dinner together, while revealing that the actual date of their anniversary is June 4.

“Yesterday marked 6 years with this incredible man. 6 years..2 children..2 new jobs…1 grateful heart,” she captioned the picture, adding a red heart emoji to her post. “Ps thank you @jolamathisen and #tyler.. if it weren’t for you two.. we never would have met on that night.”

The couple first met in 2013, per People magazine, but kept their relationship under wraps for around two years before making their first big public appearance together in 2015.

Loading...

The big milestone comes just two months after The Inquisitr reported in April that the couple were adopting a second baby girl named Hope Catherine. Hoda and Joel adopted their first child together, Haley Joy, in February 2017.

As for whether there are wedding bells in the future for Hoda and her long-term boyfriend, Kotb said last year that there’s a possibility of getting married somewhere down the line, but admitted that it’s not a big priority for either of them.

“Maybe, we might. I feel like everything’s great. He’s Haley’s dad. I’m Haley’s mom. We’re together,” she said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in early 2018, per People.

“I feel like there’s not a rush other than we’re old, and we probably, if we’re going to do it, we might as well do it,” she then continued. “But I think it’s fun like this. I don’t mind it. … We’re enjoying our lives. Yeah, I think we’re good this way.”