Kelly Ripa Shares Rare Family Photo From Daughter Lola’s Graduations & Fans Can’t Get Over Her Beautiful Kids

It’s not every day that Kelly Ripa shares photos of her family but when she does, she definitely makes waves.

As fans of the Live With Kelly and Ryan star know, Kelly has had a busy month celebrating a number of milestones in her daughter’s life including prom and most recently high school graduation. Earlier today, Kelly delighted her 2.4 million-plus Instagram followers by sharing a family photo from Lola’s big day. In the snapshot, the entire family gathers together for the memorable shot.

In the snapshot, the whole family looks incredibly happy and they also look dressed to impress. Mark stands all the way to the left in the photo and the Riverdale actor looks as handsome as ever in a black suit with a blue colored shirt underneath. Next to Mark stands Kelly, who looks stunning in a blue and white patterned maxi dress. The TV personality is all smiles for the photo and she looks stunning while wearing her hair down as well as minimal makeup.

In the middle of the photo is the graduate, who wears her long, dark locks down and at her back. Her dress is covered by a navy graduation gown but Lola’s beautiful face is fully on display in the image. 22-year-old Michael Consuelos stands next to his sister, looking like a spitting image of his famous father in a dark colored suit. And just like the rest of his family, 16-year-old Joaquin Consuelos is all smiles and he looks dapper in a blue button-up shirt and grey pants.

Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned Ripa a ton of attention. Within just an hour of the post going up, it’s garnered over 52,000 likes in addition to 1,100 comments. Some followers commented on the post to wish Lola well on her graduation while countless others couldn’t help but comment on how beautiful Kelly’s family is.

“Mazel Tov to a beautiful family!” one follower commented on the image.

“Omg beautiful family. Congratulations to her.”

“What a beautiful family! How blessed are you???” another Instagram user commented with a heart-eye emoji attached at the end.

As The Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, Ripa made a rare public appearance with her two sons and husband. The photos published by the Daily Mail show the Live With Kelly and Ryan host walking in Manhattan, New York, with her two boys. The only one missing from the fun family outing was 17-year-old Lola Consuelos. As usual, the family looked dressed to impress and seemed to be all smiles for the outing.

Fans can keep up with Kelly’s beautiful family on Instagram.