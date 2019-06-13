Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Tell Intimate Tales About Disneyland And Tramp Stamps On ‘The Ellen Show’

Olivia Wilde recently appeared on The Ellen Show, though Ellen Degeneres was not hosting. Instead, Jason Sudeikis, the father of her children, was sitting in Ellen’s chair on Wednesday as guest host when the actress-director came out to talk.

During their interview, Sudeikis didn’t hold back with his fiancée, exposing a few family secrets for all the world to hear. The pair are parents to 2-year-old Daisy and 5-year-old Otis, the latter of whom was the subject of one reveal.

“I do want to take this opportunity in front of a bunch of people to ask you, why do you keep traumatizing our son at amusement parks?” Jason asked Olivia without hesitation.

Then he turned to the camera to explain that the three of them went to Disneyland where Otis was so fond of Splash Mountain that the family went on the ride twice. But that wasn’t enough. After that, for some crazy reason, Olivia and Jason took their little boy on the popular big kid ride, Space Mountain.

For the uninitiated, the ride, seen below, is a doozy. It’s essentially an indoor roller coaster that requires you to meet a certain height requirement. In other words, small children are not typically seen on the eerie and very dark Space Mountain.

However, at the time of this ride, Otis happened to be tall enough, but he was also very skinny, as his mom explained. In fact, he was so skinny that she feared he might slip right through the seatbelt bar of the front seat in which they were riding.

To say Olivia was scared after making this foolish decision to experience Space Mountain with Otis is an understatement. In fact, Wilde called the ride “traumatizing” for her. At that point on The Ellen Show, her partner came up with a picture showing the fear in her face as her child sat beside her holding on for dear life.

Loading...

So as not to leave out anyone who belongs to this fun-loving family, the couple mused about which one of the kids would get into trouble first. The answer was Daisy, who the couple affectionately calls “Crazy Daisy.”

Jason asked Olivia if she thought Daisy would get a tattoo like she did at the tender age of 13. Without hesitation, Wilde said she was sure it would be sooner than that for Daisy. In fact, she imagined that hers would be a baby tramp stamp that would “peek out over her pull up.”

Now there’s a vision.

Although the tiny tattoo is only a figment of their imagination at this point, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had plenty of fun thinking about something that will likely never come to pass. At least, one can only hope.