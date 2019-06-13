Wendy Williams’ Ex Kevin Hunter Responds To Claims That He Had Her ‘Cooped Up Like A Show Pony’

Wendy Williams and her soon-to-be ex-husband Kevin Hunter Sr. have been exchanging choice words with each other this week.

TMZ reports that Hunter responded to claims that during their more than 20-year marriage, Williams was forced to stay in the house and wouldn’t attend events because Hunter had her, “cooped up to be a show pony. Hunter reportedly stated that the rumors were a lie and that the daytime talk show host was “too lazy” to worry about going out. A source revealed to the outlet that Williams specifically structured her schedule so she wouldn’t have to go to red carpet events and could primarily focus on her show.

However, a source in Williams’ camp reportedly stated that Hunter’s claims are anything but true. The source said that during the couple’s marriage, Hunter was, “extremely controlling and sneaky, ” also adding that, “nothing he says is the truth.” Hunter, however, stands by his claims and said that the former radio personality wasn’t heavily involved in the day-to-day operations of her business and left those tasks to Hunter at the time.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Williams and Hunter married in 1997 and share a son- Kevin Jr., 18. During their marriage, Hunter acted as Williams’ manager and had a producer credit on her syndicated talk show. However, Hunter has reportedly moved on from both roles since Williams filed for divorce in April. The reason for the divorce was reportedly due to Hunter having an affair and recently fathering a child outside of their marriage. Hunter reportedly is upset with Williams’ claim that he, “had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years,” and calls the claim a “gross exaggeration” and says that he didn’t meet his mistress until 2008.

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter — Happier Times https://t.co/7QkZAsenJP — TMZ (@TMZ) June 13, 2019

The recent exchanges between the former couple come just days after Williams was seemingly moving forward in living her best single life. The host shared on her Instagram page earlier this week of herself cozying up with a mystery man. Days later, E! News reports that Williams was spotted with the man, who was found to be named Marc Tomblin. The 27-year-old financial investor and blogger reportedly has a criminal past and was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was ultimately released in 2014.

While Tomblin’s age and background shocked many of Williams’ fans, the outlet reports that Williams looked gleeful when spotted with her new beau.

“They were holding hands and she held his arm the entire time,” an eyewitness shared with E! News. “She looked really happy. She looks better than she has in a long time—relaxed, smiling a lot and just completely free and in her element.”