‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, June 14: Ridge Worries

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, June 14, reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will realize that his marriage may be in trouble. He and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) have always been able to work through their problems together. However, the dressmaker is beginning to understand that he and Brooke may never come to an agreement about their children.

Brooke was strongly against Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) ending their marriage. She spoke to her daughter about her feelings and warned her against the annulment. Even after they had signed the documents, Brooke tried to reason with Hope. She believes that Hope and Liam are meant to be together and that they should have fought for their marriage.

On the other hand, Ridge thought that the annulment could be a good thing for Hope. He opined that his stepdaughter could finally put the stillbirth behind her if she and Liam ended their union. He wanted Hope to have a chance at real healing and pointed out that the annulment could give her the chance to move on with her life.

Brooke and Ridge want two very different things. Brooke supports Hope and Liam being together, while Ridge is still nursing the idea of Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) making up. The dressmaker would love it if they reunited and provided a stable home for his granddaughters. In a conversation with Steffy, he tried to fish if she would ever take him back. However, Steffy denied that the thought had even crossed her mind. As far as she was concerned, they are co-parents and nothing more.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, indicate that all this drama will concern Ridge. He knows that whenever Hope and Liam have difficulties, his marriage to Brooke suffers. Now that their marriage is over, Brooke is in a foul mood and taking it out on him. She feels that it is Thomas’ fault that Hope and Liam have split up. When Ridge told her his true feelings about the annulment, she was also peeved that her husband could support Hope and Liam’s decision.

Brooke is also upset that Liam has moved in with Steffy. She feels that it is only a matter of time before they end up in bed together. Ridge knows that Brooke will take out their children’s issues on their marriage, and he is not happy about it.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.