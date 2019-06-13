Brittany Cartwright’s BFF Zack Wickham Confirms He Is In Bridal Party After Pastor Is Booted From Wedding

Zack Wickham unfollowed the reality star earlier this month.

Brittany Cartwright and Zack Wickham are back in a good place after experiencing some online drama earlier this month.

Following reports claiming Wickham unfollowed the Vanderpump Rules star and lashed out at her on Instagram, he has shared a new tweet in which he has confirmed that he will be at Cartwright’s side when she marries Jax Taylor later this month in Kentucky.

“As a gay man that will be standing on @BNCartwright’s side at the wedding, I can say, this article is such bulls**t,” he wrote along with a link to a BuzzFeed article, which suggested Season 8 would likely feature an “anti-gay pastor.”

According to the report, Cartwright and Taylor announced Pastor Ryan Dotson would be marrying them months ago and afterward, he was exposed for having made what many have interpreted to be anti-gay statements on his Facebook page. Dotson also came under fire for sharing a post in which he said he’d run from the church that had appointed a transgender man as a deacon and another that applauded Alabama for their abortion ban.

Dotson also made it clear that he doesn’t “condone” the gay lifestyle in a separate post.

Understandably, after BuzzFeed shared these posts from Dotson on Twitter, fans began flooding the Vanderpump Rules couple with backlash and eventually, it was confirmed that they had fired Dotson.

“They don’t support what he said,” Wickham explained. “They changed him out the second anti gay things were said. They would NEVER condone homophobic rhetoric.”

Loading...

Following news of Dotson’s past statements, Lisa Vanderpump released a statement confirming she had reached out to Taylor and Cartwright to discuss the matter.

“Of course everyone knows my feelings for the love and unwavering support for the LGBTQ community,” Vanderpump said in a statement to BuzzFeed, via her representative. “I’ve contacted Jax and Brittany who are extremely disappointed as to the depth and seriousness of these comments by the minister and are very shocked and feel that obviously major alterations will have to be made in their ceremonial plans. They are dealing with this today. This attitude is totally not acceptable to them and changes are forthcoming.”

A short time after Vanderpump’s statement was released, Cartwright confirmed she and Taylor would no longer be married by Dotson on Twitter but did not reveal the name of the person who had been hired to take his place.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to air later this year on Bravo TV.