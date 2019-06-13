Daisy Ridley Of ‘Star Wars’ Fame Is Engaged

Sorry, Reylo fans! It appears any hopes of Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley having an off-screen romance have died in light of the news that the Star Wars stunner is engaged to former costar Tom Bateman. According to The Daily Mail, the actress was seen in London wearing a diamond engagement ring.

Engagement rumors had been swirling around the couple after Tom introduced Daisy as his fiancée during a recent trip to Chicago, per MSN.

“Tom introduced Daisy to staff at a Chicago hairdresser’s as his fiancee. They were kissing and cuddling and it looked as though she had a ring on her finger.”

In the most recent pictures, the Peter Rabbit star showcased her new bling while at the All Points East festival in London. The British beauty otherwise dressed casually in a black top and oversized white smock. She finished the look with round sunglasses and black Converse sneakers.

Her fiancé was also dressed in relaxed clothing, sporting light blue shorts, a white t-shirt, and a blue collared shirt.

Daisy and Tom met on the set of Murder on the Orient Express, where she played unhappy spinster Mary Debenham and he played M. Bouc. Tom is also a native Brit and can boast 13 siblings, including a twin brother. He has also starred in Da Vinci’s Demons, Jekyll & Hyde, and the hotly anticipated series Beecham House.

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley cuddles fiancé Tom Bateman after confirming their engagement https://t.co/9ko2oEFJ6h — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) June 7, 2019

Meanwhile, Daisy was famously thrust into the limelight after being cast as Rey in the latest Star Wars trilogy. The first of the three movies, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, was the first Star Wars film to be released in over a decade. The movie smashed through multiple box office records, including highest gross for an opening weekend and fastest movie ever to hit the $1 billion revenue mark. The movie went on to earn $2.066 billion worldwide.

The final outing in the trilogy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, is set to be released December 20.

A low-key engagement fits Ridley, who often keeps a low profile. In fact, she confessed in an interview to Elle that her biggest worry about being cast in Star Wars was how her life was going “to change.”

“Everyone asked me, ‘Are you ready for your life to change?’ And that gets into your mind.”

The brunette beauty added that it was Carrie Fisher who told her to enjoy the ride. However, the Ophelia star still admitted that she likes the lack of a celebrity vibe on a movie set.

“At work, you’re normal, you’re not the anomaly, unlike in other situations,” she said.