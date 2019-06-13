Jessica Biel Clarifies Her Stance After Being Called An ‘Anti-Vaxxer,’ Says She Is ‘Not Against Vaccinations’

Actress Jessica Biel is setting the record straight about her stance on vaccinations. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Biel posed with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for a photo earlier this week. Both are opposed to bill SB 276.

According to The Los Angeles Times, SB 276 would ultimately give the state more control over exemption decisions, rather than doctors. The report states that among childhood vaccination laws, California’s laws are some of the strictest in the country. In order for a child to attend either public or private school, they must be vaccinated, barring a medical exemption. Currently, doctors can exempt a child from vaccinations if there is a medical reason for the exemption.

After the post, according to Us Weekly, many social media users spoke out and called Justin Timberlake’s wife an “anti-vaxxer.” However, she took to her own Instagram account on Thursday and shared a photo of herself in front of the Capitol Building in Sacramento, California, and clarified her stance on vaccinations.

“I am not against vaccinations — I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians.”

Biel explained her concerns with the proposed bill, saying that she was more concerned with the medical exemptions portion. She used a personal experience to explain her passionate views.

“My dearest friends have a child with a medical condition that warrants an exemption from vaccinations, and should this bill pass, it would greatly affect their family’s ability to care for their child in this state.”

She explained that was her reasoning for speaking out against the bill. She stressed that her stance isn’t against vaccinations but about the limitations the bill may impose on doctors and families.

“I believe in giving doctors and the families they treat the ability to decide what’s best for their patients and the ability to provide that treatment,” the actress continued.

The social media backlash doesn’t seem to concern the actress, though. Us Weekly reported that Jessica attended a dinner party with her husband on Wednesday night in New York City.

Jessica Biel rose to fame on the family television show 7th Heaven. Biel starred as oldest sister Mary Camden. Biel started dating singer Justin Timberlake in 2007, and the two announced their engagement in late 2011. They tied the knot in October 2012. Together, the couple has one son together, Silas, who was born in April 2015. Their son recently turned 4-years-old.