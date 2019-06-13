‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kristen Scams Stefan, Xander Makes A Shocking Move

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that fans will see a lot of drama heading into the end of the week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives viewers can expect to see Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) continue to plot and scheme as she pretends to be Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

However, instead of scamming Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), she’ll be going after her own brother, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash).

Kristen will convince Stefan to give her a job at DiMera Enterprises. Not even Stefan knows that it is Kristen hiding behind that elaborate Nicole mask, but he’ll likely feel bad for Nicole because she’s just lost her daughter, Holly Jonas.

Meanwhile, Kristen will likely have a bigger agenda than just working for her brother. Perhaps she’ll try to take over the family business for her own and push Stefan out once and for all now that Chad (Billy Flynn) is no longer in Salem to fight for control of the company.

In addition, Stefan is so preoccupied with his feelings for Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) that he likely won’t notice that Nicole is acting strangely or exhibiting characteristics of his own sister.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives fans will see Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) do a good deed. However, it won’t be entirely selfless. Xander will be trying to impress the object of his affection, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey), by swooping in to save the day, and possibly Will Horton’s (Chandler Massey) life.

Loading...

Xander will hand over Dr. Rolf’s diary, which could have all of the answers that doctors need to stop the tumor in Will’s brain from growing. The tumor is not cancerous but has been causing an array of health issues for Will. Doctors have told Will that he may have only a matter of days to live, but the diary will give them hope.

Meanwhile, Will’s grandmothers, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), will comfort each other over the possibility of losing their grandson yet again.

The two women have been a source of family and support for Will while his parents, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas Horton (Bryan Datillo), are living outside of Salem. However, they’ll soon rush home to their son’s side as he deals with his health crisis.

Fans can see more drama by tuning in to Days of our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.