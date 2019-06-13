Hilary Duff’s Baby, Banks Violet, Hospitalized For Infected Bug Bite

Younger star Hilary Duff’s baby girl recently spent the night in the hospital as a result of an infected bug bite on her face, which made her ill.

PageSix says that Duff’s infant daughter, Banks Violet, was checked into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she says they “took care of us.”

Earlier this week, the actor shared in an Instagram story that little Banks was ill and vomiting, causing fans to reply with concern.

“I actually have Banks’ vomit in my hair and I may or may not have the energy to bathe after a day with a sick baby and a night at the hospital. All I want is to watch Handmaids [Tale] ughhhhh.”

Duff later explained that Banks had gotten a bug bite on her face, which had gotten infected and required treatment and antibiotics at the hospital. Now, however, the little one is feeling better, even though the whole event was scary. She added that “They were really good,” but it was a long night in the hospital. Currently, she’s happy, on the mend, and looking great.

Hilary Duff and fiance Matthew Koma welcomed Banks in October, and Duff also has a son, Luca, with former husband Mike Comrie.

Duff’s fans are used to her sharing her life with Banks and Luca on her Instagram account, and she’s even used the social media forum to speak out on matters involving parenting, says The Inquisitr. After posting a photo of herself with Luca, she was baffled when she received backlash for kissing her then 4-year-old son on the lips by people who found it entirely too intimate.

One fan, in particular, told her that it was not healthy, saying, “You should not kiss your son like that. There’s other ways to show love but not that one. It’s confusing for him, it’s not healthy.”

The actor responded that anyone who thinks that kissing a child on the lips is dirty should unfollow her immediately because they obviously had “messed up childhoods.”

“For anyone commenting that a kiss on the lips with my four-year-old is ‘inappropriate’ go ahead and click a quick unfollow with your warped minds and judgment.”

But many fans came to Duff’s defense, saying that anyone who would suggest that the kiss was deep and passionate and the way a woman would kiss an adult man should take a look at their own relationships and unfollow Duff on social media if they are that disturbed.