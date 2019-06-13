Kendall Jenner Accused Of Copying Kylie After Posting Video Of Herself Washing Her Face

Fans are comparing sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner after a recent video on Kendall’s Instagram account.

The runway model decided to post her face-washing routine with her 112 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, June 12. According to HollywoodLife, the premise of the video was for Kendall to share her routine and to highlight her work with skincare company Proactiv. While using the company’s face wash, Kendall reportedly gave a brief step-by-step guide to how she uses the products to better enhance her skin. However, many fans criticized the video and were shocked by how seemingly fast Jenner washes her face.

“Who washes their face that quick tho? whats it cleaning?” one follower asked.

“It was really that fast… she not letting the product soak in her skin. It’s not really helping her if she does that fast,” another follower chimed in.

The outlet reports that some non-fans even wondered if Kendall’s short videos were made to quickly show the fact that her sister’s new skincare products, Kylie Skin, aren’t a part of her routine.

Kendall’s critiques were similar to the remarks made about Kylie’s skincare video last week, which took place on the beauty mogul’s Instagram Stories. Kylie was reportedly slammed for using a filter in her skincare routine video as she promoted her Kylie Skin products. Kendall and Kylie’s sister, Kim Kardashian, even came to her defense, stating that the 10-second video from Kylie made sense, “Because you know it’s sold out,” when referring to the billionaire’s products.

The recent backlash Kendall faced on social media may be just the beginning of her skincare comparisons to her famous little sister. The Inquisitr shared back in May that Kendall filed a trademark patent for a beauty brand called “Kendall.” While Kendall hasn’t confirmed or denied any plans to launch a beauty line, beauty patents are typically designated for Eau de parfum, hair care preparations, bath and shower gels, body creams, skin cleansers, beauty masks, deodorant, lip gloss, nail polish, nail care preparations.

Loading...

According to Elle, Kendall’s rumored venture could further elevate the Kardashian-Jenner family’s drive to establish themselves as powerful forces in the beauty industry. The outlet reports that Kylie Cosmetics was valued at $900 million since it launched in 2015. KKW Beauty, Kim’s makeup line, is worth an estimated $100 million as of July 2018. Kim is also delving into skincare with a body line from KKW Beauty, per The Inquisitr.

Kendall has yet to speak out on the backlash from her Instagram Stories.