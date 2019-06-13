Pauly D Stuns Fans By Changing Up Iconic Gelled Hairstyle In Twitter Post

A Double Shot At Love star Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio stunned fans with a new selfie that showed off a drastic switch from his usual gelled-up hairstyle to a more natural look as he spent some time in the sun.

DelVecchio posted the au naturel photo to Twitter, which showed him in the summer sun, with what appears to be a headband holding his locks away from his face as he enjoyed some rest and recreation outside.

He also sported some facial hair in the cute pic, a drastic difference from his usually coiffed-to-perfection look on his MTV series, his appearances on Jersey Shore and as he tours around the United States as a professional disc jockey.

Fans were stunned and pleasantly surprised by DelVecchio’s look, noting that it is something that he should try and sport on a more regular basis rather than his attempts at grooming perfection.

DelVecchio currently stars in A Double Shot at Love on MTV alongside Jersey Shore bestie Vinny Guadagnino. The reality show gives 20 contestants the chance to win the hearts of DelVecchio and Guadagnino and during each episode, contestants face off in competitions in order to avoid the dreaded elimination ceremony — otherwise known as the cab ceremony — a play on DelVecchio’s signature Jersey Shore catchphrase “Cabs are here!”

Haters Will Say It’s Sweat, No Gel, Beard, Chest Hair, Outside 🙂 pic.twitter.com/mfNowYT5aW — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) June 12, 2019

The professional DJ and reality star recently performed at the senior prom of Pennsbury High School in Pennsylvania.

For the third consecutive year, DelVecchio graced the Pennsbury stage, playing a set he created for the students, as reported by The Lower Bucks Times. Pennsbury High School is known for having the “best prom in America” by both Reader’s Digest and Seventeen, the outlet added. The theme for this year was “Prom to the Music,” highlighting music throughout the decades.

In response to DelVecchio’s Instagram post, his pal Guadagnino remarked that he had never been to a prom.

In the past several weeks on DelVecchio and Guadagnino’s latest MTV series, they have welcomed two of their Jersey Shore castmates to help them weed out their prospective love interests on the reality dating show. Thus far, Angelina Pivarnick and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi have both appeared.

People Magazine reported that Guadagnino will reveal on tonight’s episode that Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will appear as special guests, shocking the contestants.

Guadagnino remarked that both of his co-stars have experienced their share of romance troubles, stating to the camera, “We know what you’re thinking: Jenni and Ronnie are probably the last people that we should be taking relationship advice from.”

“We can kind of learn from their mistakes and take their advice because they’ve been through it,” he explained.

A Double Shot At Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny airs tonight on MTV.