Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Reportedly Hired A Nanny, Forced To Sign An ‘Extensive’ NDA Agreement

Despite reports of Meghan Markle being an overbearing and super hands-on mom to her newborn baby Archie, The Daily Mail reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally decided to bring in some external help to manage the day-to-day care of their infant son.

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl revealed that the couple recently hired a nanny to help out during the day, adding that the child caretaker was forced to sign an “extensive” non-disclosure agreement.

“I’ve heard from very reliable sources that the new nanny who has been appointed by the Sussexes has had to sign quite an extensive non-disclosure agreement.”

However, the nanny will reportedly not be helping out at night as Meghan still insists on waking up to feed the 1-month-old baby.

“Meghan’s been up in the night nursing, feeding on demand every few hours. Apparently he’s a hungry little baby.”

Despite the sleep exhaustion, Katie says that Meghan is focused on being gentle on herself and not push herself to do any strenuous activity too soon to get back into her pre-baby body. Although many new moms in the public spotlight feel pressure to get back in shape as soon as possible after giving birth, Meghan is reportedly more focused on spending time with her little one and enjoying the newborn stage.

Let me say it again, Duchess Meghan was glowing with such natural beauty and grace at the Trooping the Colour. #meghanmarkle pic.twitter.com/qPDEozRPSE — HarryMeghanInternetFamily (@MeghanFamily) June 8, 2019

“Meghan hasn’t been hitting the gym – she hasn’t been in any hurry to get back into shape. No hard training. No weights. She’s enjoying this time, she’s being gentle to herself.”

Loading...

This past weekend, the 37-year-old Suits actress made her first public appearance since giving birth to Archie. While she hasn’t been seen much in the public eye, choosing to skip meeting up with U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit to Britain last week, Meghan finally emerged to attend Trooping the Colour, the official celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s birthday, reported The Inquisitr.

While the Duchess of Sussex is technically still on maternity leave, she reportedly made an exception for the special family occasion. Although the Queen celebrated her 93rd birthday in April, the official celebration normally takes place the second Saturday in June.

Meghan and Harry were photographed riding in a carriage alongside the enormous parade that brings together over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians for the event that travels from Buckingham Palace to The Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade.

Despite Meghan’s brief appearance for the special event, she will most likely be spending three to five months in total on maternity leave from her royal duties.