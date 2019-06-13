Will Gina Kirschenheiter’s Rumored Reconciliation With Husband Matt Be Seen On ‘RHOC’ Season 14?

Find out what viewers may be seeing.

Gina Kirschenheiter and her estranged husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter, appear to be back on just over a year after the Real Housewives of Orange County star filed for divorce.

According to a report from Radar Online on June 12, Gina and Matthew are giving their relationship another shot and soon, viewers of the Bravo TV reality series will reportedly be seeing how their reconciliation happened.

“They are working out the logistics on everything and keeping it quiet for right now,” a source told the outlet.

Gina filed for divorce from Matt last spring after filming her debut season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Then, in the months that followed, fans watched as the couple’s marriage fell apart. As fans will recall, Gina admitted that while her husband worked in Los Angeles and lived there during the week, she’d never actually visited his apartment and didn’t know where it was located.

Gina then opened up about the reasoning behind her divorce at the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 reunion, telling Andy Cohen that Matt, the father of her three young children, simply didn’t make her feel loved or beautiful.

Although Gina appeared to be divorcing Matt and not looking back, their split was never finalized. However, over the past several months, she’s been sharing tons of photos of herself, Matt, and their kids on her social media pages.

In her most recent Instagram post, Gina shared a series of photos of herself and Matt looking as happy as could be and said in the caption that her estranged husband is her “person.” Right away, fans began flooding the reality star with comments regarding the potential reunion with her ex.

“Happy birthday to the man who has held my hand for the last 14 years despite the ups and downs. Thanks for being the best father to our kids, and the best friend a girl could ask for. Wouldn’t want to take on this crazy life with anyone else. Like you said, ‘I’m your person and you’re mine.’ Happy Birthday Matthew,” Gina wrote in the caption of her post.

According to Radar Online, fans will soon see what’s going on between Gina and Matt.

“Fans will definitely get a close look inside their relationship and see everything unfold in the upcoming season,” the insider shared.

To see more of Gina and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 when the show premieres on Bravo TV this summer.