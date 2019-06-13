Selena Gomez Teases That Her New Album Will Be ‘Soulful’

Selena Gomez has admitted that she has an “emotional connection” to her new upcoming music.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday she spilled the exciting news that her highly-awaited new studio album is done. She revealed that she’s relieved that she’s completed it and teased that it has a more soulful sound to it, which Music News noted.

“I’ve had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that [I wondered] how I was gonna capture that and how was I gonna actually feel good about what I was saying,” the “Kill Em With Kindness” songstress said.

“There’s always gonna be a sense of strong pop in my music, but I definitely explored more with electric guitar, a lot of more soulful tracks underneath,” she continued.

She spoke about creating emotional music and loves that her songs can connect with people.

“I love everything I get to do and be a part of, but specifically something that connects with people on an emotional level is my favorite,” Gomez expressed.

Her last studio album, Revival, was released four years ago and topped the album chart in the U.S.

Last month, during a press conference for her new movie, The Dead Don’t Die, at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, she explained why she thinks social media has been terrible for her generation, per The Inquisitr.

Currently, Selena has over 57.7 million Twitter followers — and a whopping 152 million followers on Instagram.

Gomez rose to fame in 2002 when she played the role of Gianna in Barney & Friends. In 2007, her acting career continued when she got the lead role of Alex Russo in Disney Channel hit show Wizards of Waverly Place.

Despite not releasing a new record since 2015, in between her album releases, Gomez has made sure that she has been a part of some big music collaborations. At the end of 2018, she featured on DJ Snake’s “Taki Taki” featuring Cardi B and Ozuna. The single topped the charts in a number of nations around the world. It peaked at No. 11 in the U.S., No. 15 in the U.K., and No. 24 in Australia.

This year, she teamed up with Benny Blanco, Tainy, and J Balvin on “I Can’t Get Enough,” which has racked up over 177 million streams on Spotify alone. She also appeared on Julia Michaels’ Inner Monologue Part 1 EP — on the track “Anxiety” — this year.

When discussing her love life on fashion brand Coach’s Dream It Real podcast, she got candid and expressed that she wants to date someone who isn’t just interested in her looks, per The Inquisitr.