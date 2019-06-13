‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Synopsis: As Summer Love Blooms, So Does The Evil Lurking In Hawkins

The Season 3 synopsis reveals that danger is still present in Hawkins.

With mere weeks to go until the premiere of the new season of Stranger Things, Netflix has finally revealed the synopsis so that fans now have a further piece in the puzzle that is Season 3.

Viewers have known the episode titles for Season 3 of Stranger Things since December of last year. However, very little information about the upcoming season has been shared by Netflix so fans are desperate to find out anything they can ahead of the premiere on July 4. Luckily, Netflix has finally released the Season 3 synopsis, according to CBR, and fans now have something new to work with.

The Season 3 synopsis for Stranger Things is below.

“It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.”

At first, the synopsis provides a friendly setting. Viewers already knew that a new mall was going to be present in Season 3 of Stranger Things, thanks to previous information released by Netflix, including the recent poster. The inclusion of romance also helps to set the scene.

But, as per usual with Hawkins, nothing is as what it seems. The evil that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her new friends have encountered right from the start of Stranger Things still lurks in the shadows. Season 3 promises to both explore the old enemies seen previously as well as introduce some new ones along the way.

Added together with the previously released titles, the new synopsis helps to add an extra dimension to what viewers were already expecting. As previously reported by The A.V. Club, the titles for Season 3 of Stranger Things is as follows: “Suzie, Do You Copy?.” “The Mall Rats,” “The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard,” “The Sauna Test,” “The Source,” “The Birthday,” “The Bite,” and “The Battle Of Starcourt.”

Already, it has been revealed that Starcourt is the name of the new mall mentioned in the synopsis. So, viewers are likely to see a showdown in the Season 3 finale of Stranger Things. Which is a shame because considering this a new mall, it is also likely to end up a disaster zone once Eleven’s group has had to deal with whatever they encounter there.

Viewers can also likely look forward to someone going missing thanks to the episode titled “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard,” as well as someone getting bitten in the penultimate episode. And, considering the recent poster revealed a lot of rats, it is possible the bite will be from this vermin.

However, viewers will just have to wait until Season 3 drops on Netflix to find out more about what will happen next in Stranger Things.

Season 3 of Netflix’s Stranger Things will drop globally on July 4.