‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Erica Mena Puts Her Body On Full Display In A Lime Green Bodysuit And Matching Pants

Erica Mena is certainly not shy about showing her fans exactly what she’s working with.

The Love & Hip Hop star took another opportunity to show off her flawless figure on Tuesday. In her latest Instagram post, the 31-year-old mother of one is standing on a balcony and is showing the world her dangerous curves. The former video vixen’s toned abs are bare as she wears a lime green, cheetah-print bodysuit with matching pants. Mena is rocking a bare face to show off her gorgeous skin and has her long, wavy hair down. The model also opted to go barefoot for the snapshot. According to Mena’s post, her outfit is from retailer Fashion Nova. At the time of writing, the photo received more than 100,000 likes from Mena’s 1.6 million followers. The post also received more than 1,000 comments from Mena’s fans.

“If there was ever an outfit that can’t be outdone. Its thisssss right hereeeeeeeeeeee,” one follower commented.

“You are a very beautiful gorgeous attractive woman,” another follower chimed in.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Mena’s sexy snaps have been going on all week. In addition to her photos from Nassau, Bahamas, Mena also jet-setted to Las Vegas recently. For this trip, she wore a two-piece, neon green bikini that she also picked up from Fashion Nova. Mena is seen sitting poolside as her flat stomach and cleavage are on full display. She decided to wear a scarf and hoop earrings in this shot with a soft makeup look. The photo received more than 200,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments from many of her followers, including her fiance Safaree Samuels, who reportedly told her to post the snap.

“Gods gift to man is you ‼️‼️‼️” Samuels captioned, followed by multiple heart emojis.

Loading...

While her fiance and fellow Love & Hip Hop star gushed over Mena’s look, her post also caught the attention of many of her female fans. According to Atlanta Black Star, the Scared Famous star received praise under her posts from many women due to her decision to not cover her stretch marks. Mena also didn’t shy away from posting the photo, which highlighted her skin blemishes. Numerous women were proud of the VH1 star for going against beauty barriers, including Real Housewives of Atlanta star and new mom Porsha Williams.

“I love that your stretch marks aren’t edited!! Perfectly perfect #milf,” Williams wrote.

Fans of Erica Mena can follow her on Instagram and Twitter for more updates.