Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Devon Suffers Physical Symptoms After Hallucinating Hilary

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Devon ends up having a panic attack after he hallucinates Hilary again. Elena is there to help, but she realizes that Devon is struggling more than she was aware of, and it could affect everything.

Devon (Bryton James) angered Elena (Brytni Sarpy) when he paid off her student loans without even discussing it with her, leaving Elena feeling powerless, according to The Inquisitr. However, it looks like she eventually decides to give him another chance since they have such a strong connection. Devon has more than just Elena to worry about — Hilary (Mishael Morgan) keeps appearing to him, and she often looks angry that he’s moving forward without her. Devon is also dealing with intense grief after losing his father suddenly.

Y&R head writer Josh Griffith recently discussed the storyline with Soap Opera Digest. Devon wants to honor Neil (Kristoff St. John), so he dedicates the stage at society to his late father because of Neil’s love of music. The special evening turns out to be filled with drama due to some disagreements with Nate (Sean Dominic).

“This night was especially stressful for Devon because of the dedication of the Society stage for Neil, as well as major friction with Nate. Now Devon is alone and vulnerable, which triggers another vision of his late wife.” Griffith explained.

Devon suffers a panic attack — his chest feels tight, and he begins to collapse. Elena rushes to Devon when she sees his physical symptoms, and she works to ensure that he is safe and out of harm’s way.

“Elena is a medical professional, so she is trained to act now and think later. Her priority is to provide attention and make sure Devon feels supportive, but this episode has shown Elena that he’s in more pain than she realized,” Griffith said.

While Elena is also recovering from grief and the blame game, she did not realize the depths of Devon’s struggles. He lost Hilary, their unborn baby, and Neil all within a few months, and that burden is nearly impossible for anybody to bear. Plus, Lily (Christel Khalil) went to prison after he insisted she should be punished for driving distracted, which led to the accident that took the lives of Hilary and her unborn child. Now Lily has moved away, and Devon’s entire life is dramatically different than it was a year ago.

With a seemingly disapproving Hilary showing up when Devon gets close to Elena, he’s suffering even more.

The head writer explained that Devon and Elena’s “relationship will be challenged as he works through the grieving process and also deals with the guilt he experiences because of his relationship with Elena.”

Devon’s struggles are a lot to take on, but if anybody can stick it out, it seems like Elena can.