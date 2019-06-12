Kyle Richards Reveals If Sister Kim Is Returning To Her Full-Time Role On ‘RHOBH’ For Season 10

Will Kyle Richards' older sister be reprising her role?

Kyle Richards is speaking out about the recent rumors claiming her older sister, Kim Richards, may be returning to her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During a recent interview on the E! Network, Kyle spoke on the phone to her longtime friend and employee, Justin Sylvester, a host of the show, about Kim’s future on RHOBH, as well as the recent rumors regarding Kathy Hilton’s addition to the show.

“I mean, I feel like she would,” Kyle confirmed when asked if Kim would be open to coming back to the show.

“I would like to think she would. I know the fans would be really excited to see her back,” she continued. “There’s a lot of rumors going around. My sister Kathy is supposedly joining, Kim coming back… I mean, all I can say is never say never.”

When The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills first began airing in October 2010, both Kyle and Kim were featured in full-time roles. Then, after the show’s fifth season, Kim stepped away from the series and began appearing in a guest role in the seasons that followed.

As fans of the series will recall, Kim was arrested twice after filming wrapped on Season 5 and ultimately went to rehab to address her ongoing issues with substance abuse.

As the E! Network show continued, Kyle was asked about the possibility of a “Richards sisters spinoff” and promptly revealed that was actually a possibility years ago.

“Back in the day they actually wanted to do that and then that was right before the Housewives approached me and I ended up doing this instead,” Kyle explained.

While the hosts of the show suggested that being around family could actually make filming easier for Kyle, she quickly shot down the idea and said that with family, things can be complicated.

“I would not say easier. That’s not the word I would use,” she said. “Family is always complicated. It would be fun at times and difficult times because that’s life. What can I say?”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Kyle and Kim were seen feuding on a number of occasions throughout their time together on the show, and at one point early on, Kyle shockingly spoke about Kim’s alcoholism.

To see more of Kyle and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.