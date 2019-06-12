Donald Trump Liked A Tweet About Rihanna And Twitter Is Exploding

Donald Trump has a busy schedule between leading the country and preparing to run for president in 2020, but that didn’t stop him from making his first “like” on Twitter in a year and a half. While that might not normally be newsworthy, what’s shocking is that the tweet he liked was one championing Rihanna.

According to The Cut, Trump “liked” a tweet from Heben Nigatu, who posted a quote about Rihanna and her recent story in Interview Magazine.

“Every new Rihanna interview makes me grow stronger. We stan a work/life balance queen!!!” Nigatu tweeted.

Apparently, Trump appreciated the positive message. He has only “liked” eight tweets in the history of his account, but he took the time to fave this particular message.

The Interview article quotes Rihanna talking about trying to find a balance between work and life. She told interviewer Sarah Paulson that, during the past few years, she has realized she needs to make time for herself in order to bolster her mental health. All work and no play made Rihanna unhappy, even when she was doing things she loved, she said.

So she started making time for herself to do the things she enjoyed outside of work, even if it is just as simple as taking a walk or going to the grocery store.

When Nigatu got word that Trump had liked her post, she was understandably surprised.

“WHAT IS HAPPENING,” she wrote in one tweet.

Other social media users weren’t so subtle.

One Twitter user took the opportunity to poke fun at the president.

“Donald Trump read this Rihanna quote advising people to ‘make time for yourself’ and ‘shut things down for two days, three days at a time’ to ‘nurture’ yourself, and saw it as validation for watching Fox News all day every day,” Bobby Lewis tweeted.

Another person wrote that they might consider voting for Trump in 2020 if he could get Rihanna to release a new album.

“If Trump could actually get Rihanna to release new music, I might consider voting for him (ok…no),” tweeted Emily Colucci.

Another person called for an immediate investigation.

“If the media doesn’t ask Trump about liking that Rihanna tweet they should turn in their press badges,” Eric Demamp tweeted.

One former senator even got in on the fun.

this is an unexpected turn in the Trump presidency — Sen. Mike Gravel (@MikeGravel) June 12, 2019

Trump does have staffers who work on his team that have access to his Twitter account, so it isn’t clear if Trump is the one who actually pressed the button. The White House hasn’t responded to inquiries for more information.