Luke Parker Defends Himself After Bad Night On ‘The Bachelorette’

The 'villain' of Hannah Brown's season has a message for fans.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

Luke Parker is getting in the last word without saying a word. The Georgia based import/export manager, who was sent home by Hannah Brown on the most recent episode of The Bachelorette, is making it clear that he’s not some freebie. In fact, Luke seems to think he’s the best thing on the menu.

In an interesting Instagram post just hours after Hannah Brown revealed that she could not justify giving him a rose, Luke Parker proved that a picture is worth a thousand words. Unlike many rejected Bachelorette suitors before him, Parker did not reflect on his experience on the ABC reality show or extend heartfelt wishes to Hannah as she continues her journey to find love.

Instead, the polarizing Luke P. tooted his own horn as he posted a photo of himself holding a sign.

“Don’t let anyone treat you like free salsa. You are guac, baby. You. Are. Guac.”

Bachelorette fans have complained that Luke is self-centered and narcissistic, so his post just adds fuel to the fire.

While many social media followers agreed with Luke P., with some even blasting Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette suitors for ganging up and “bullying” him, others weren’t sold on his innocence—or his sign.

“You are definitely free salsa,” one commenter wrote to Luke.

Another added, “Two-day old room temperature salsa at that.”

“Free salsa with a side of narcissism and lies,” another wrote.

Bachelorette fans weren’t completely shocked when Hannah sent Luke home during an awkward one-on-one date in Scotland. The two had serious communication issues, with Brown even asking producers to step in and talk to Luke about how to express his feelings, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

But while the salsa haters are done with Luke, Hannah may not be. Previews for the future episodes of Brown’s Bachelorette season tease Luke getting into an altercation with another suitor and also praying in a church.

In addition, a widely teased clip shows Hannah Brown defending herself against an unseen suitor who seemingly shames her for not saving her virginity for marriage. While there’s no way to know if it’s definitely Luke P. in the scene, it wouldn’t be a surprise as he has been vocal about his religious convictions. Luke Parker revealed that after he found God, he changed his player-like ways, and he presumably expects his future lady to practice chastity as well.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.