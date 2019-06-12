Lisa Vanderpump Shares Message On Twitter, Admits To Being Disappointed Wth Bravo TV Over ‘RHOBH’ Footage

Lisa Vanderpump wishes the network spotlighted the positive aspects of her life.

Lisa Vanderpump’s drama with her co-stars has been a hot topic on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and according to Vanderpump, who quit the series earlier this month, she’s not happy about it.

After leaving the show after nine seasons, the longtime reality star, who will continue to appear on her Bravo TV spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, Vanderpump took to her Twitter page, where she retweeted a message from a fan regarding the footage the network has opted against airing.

“It’s a shame @BravoTV didn’t air this on tonight’s episode! #rhobh #Pride,” the message read.

The fan’s post was written in response to a message shared by Vanderpump, which urged her fans and followers to support The Trevor Project and its suicide prevention services, which have been saving lives in the LGBTQ community.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Vanderpump tragically lost her older brother, Mark Vanderpump, to suicide last year before production began on Season 9. Since then, she has been doing her best to raise awareness for The Trevor Project.

Also on Twitter this week, Vanderpump responded to a fan who said they were disappointed to see that Vanderpump chose to walk away from the show rather than deal with her conflict with her co-stars.

“Sorry to disappoint..you hang out with them,” Vanderpump tweeted.

Vanderpump had a tough time during filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, mainly due to the family tragedy she experienced prior to the start of the season, and the fact that she was accused of leaking a story to Radar Online throughout the series’ first several episodes.

Following her initial announcement regarding her exit from the show earlier this month, Vanderpump further confirmed her decision while attending the 7th Annual Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBT’s in Hollywood, California.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally. I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with,” she explained to Us Weekly magazine.

Vanderpump’s exit from the show means there is just one remaining original full-time star, Kyle Richards, on the show.

Vanderpump is currently in production on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.