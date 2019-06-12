Perrie Edwards Poses In Skimpy Red Swimwear Ahead Of New Single Release

On June 14, Little Mix will release their latest single, “Bounce Back.”

On their Instagram account, the group has teased what the song will sound like and what the video will look like. Twenty-three hours ago, Little Mix shared a series of photos of singer Perrie Edwards in a red skimpy swimsuit with a visor over her curly blonde hair. Edwards completes the look with a pair of white sneakers. In the first image, she sits on a white ladder on the set of the music video, while in the second, she poses for a Polaroid shot. She wears a whistle around her neck, hinting that she is a lifeguard in the music video. In the third photo, Edwards moves around with a toned, muscular male behind her, wearing just swim shorts.

So far, the set of images has been liked over 182,000 times.

“Perrie as a life-guardian, I can’t wait for it no moreee,” one fan commented.

“OK, IT’S OFFICIAL, I’M DROWNING. PLEASE SAVE ME,” another wrote passionately.

“The best and hottest bay watch babe I have ever seen,” another mentioned.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported another band member, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, in skimpy swimwear for the video. Pinnock tagged the brand In A Sea Shell in her photo because the outfit was from her own range.

For the new single’s cover, it appears that all four members of Little Mix are wearing some sort of swimwear, which The Inquisitr noted.

On their official Instagram group account, Little Mix uploaded a mini-teaser of what the song will sound like. As always, it seems like they will be delivering another girl power anthem.

They announced via their Instagram account that they would be performing the new single on BBC’s The One Show this Friday.

Little Mix cemented themselves as one of the most successful girl bands to come out of the U.K. Their fourth studio album, Glory Days, was named the most successful album this decade, which The Inquisitr announced.

Since winning The X Factor in the U.K. in 2011, Little Mix has released five studio albums that have all entered the top five in the U.K. album charts. Their album Glory Days became their first No. 1 album and sold over 1 million copies in the U.K. alone. They’ve achieved four No. 1 singles and had a total of 13 going in the top 10.

This year, they won their second BRIT Award for “Woman Like Me” in the category Best British Video.

Later this year, they will support their latest album, LM5, on a huge European tour.