Jimmy Fallon And The Jonas Brothers Thrill Fans With Updated Version Of ‘Sucker’

Jimmy Fallon and The Jonas Brothers thrilled fans with an updated version of the band’s first new tune after a six-year split, “Sucker,” playing the entire song with childhood instruments alongside Fallon’s house band, The Roots.

Fallon and The Jonas Brothers played instruments such as a Casio keyboard, a wood block. a clapper, a banana shaker, and a triangle. This unique version of the song, which normally has a powerful backbeat, was sweet and made even more adorable by the group’s delight in performing the tune in a very simple way.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that during the bit, Nick and Joe Jonas sang their solos and Fallon and The Roots provided the chorus.

Fallon continues to use this sketch with different musicians because it is a lot of fun for the audience, himself, and The Roots, who get to bring hit songs to life in a different way than fans are used to hearing them. These pure versions of hit songs — that can sometimes be overproduced in their original versions — allow fans to truly enjoy both the melody and lyrics, as well as the voices of the artists, in a new way.

The Jonas Brothers clearly were having a blast stripping down their hit song on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, as evidenced in the video below.

Fallon has performed with some of the biggest acts in the music business since he first began this bit as part of The Tonight Show, the series he took over from longtime host Jay Leno. Fallon recreated the longstanding late-night show from a standard talk series to a place where anything can happen and usually does. From Mad Lib Theater (where Sarah Jessica Parker played along) to a game of Virtual Reality Pictionary (played hilariously by Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Fallon, and Macaulay Culkin), stars never know what to expect when they appear on Fallon’s show and what shenanigans they could be involved in.

Sitting alongside the former Saturday Night Live star and his house band for some of the most iconic performances of their biggest hits with childhood instruments have been Adele, Mariah Carey, Carly Rae Jepsen, Idina Menzel, the Muppets from Sesame Street, Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor, One Direction, The Backstreet Boys, Aerosmith, and Fleetwood Mac, to name a few.

The Jonas Brothers just released their most current album, titled Happiness Begins. This summer, they will embark on a 40-date trek across North America, which will run into the fall. The band will be supported by singers Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw. The Jonas Brothers’ tour will conclude October 20 at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.