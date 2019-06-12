Ariana Grande Donates All $300,000 Of Concert Revenue To Planned Parenthood Following New Abortion Laws

Singer Ariana Grande announced that all proceeds from her sold-out Atlanta concert this past weekend will be donated to reproductive health care organization Planned Parenthood, reported The Daily Mail. A report released by TMZ on Tuesday revealed that the “7 rings” artist will be giving $300,000 to the organization.

The donation comes shortly after several U.S. states passed various laws to restrict abortion rights, including Georgia. Last month, Georgia passed a new law that would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, normally around the six week mark.

The new law will only permit abortion “to avoid a serious health risk to the unborn child’s mother” or if the “unborn child has a lethal anomaly.” The state has also refused to make exemptions for rape and incest.

Georgia is one of many states that have passed similar laws to restrict and ban abortions, in the hopes that the appeals process will take the case to the country’s highest Supreme Court where a conservative majority could allow the 1973 Roe V. Wade ruling that legalized abortions in all 50 states to be overturned.

The singer is not the only one to protest in some way the new abortion law in the state of Georgia. Several production and entertainment companies have decided to boycott the law by refusing to continue filming current or future projects in the state.

#Ariana Grande Donates ATL Concert Proceeds to Planned Parenthood! is now Trending on Tech – Shopping – Deals – News – https://t.co/cVe0mUUEeL pic.twitter.com/SbM0zV2QJd — Monkey Viral (@monkey_viral) June 12, 2019

Streaming giant Netflix is one company that has announced that they will pull out investments in Georgia if the new law goes into effect, reported Tech Crunch. In a statement from Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos, he explains that the company will stand by the women working on their productions in Georgia who will have their rights restricted by the new abortion law, adding that they will join organizations such as the ACLU to fight the law in court.

The loss of business from companies like Netflix will severely harm Georgia’s revenue, as the state currently brings in over $2 billion a year from film and television productions.

The “Thank U, Next” songstress’s tour stop has proved to be controversial for other reasons after a homophobic protest was carried out in front of her Saturday concert in Atlanta. The LGBTQ rights advocate submitted a public apology to fans who were greeted as they entered the concert by two male protesters holding a rainbow flag with the word “Pride” crossed out.