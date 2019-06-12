Wednesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chloe & Rex Get Close

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, June 12 reveal that there will be some surprising interactions in Salem for fans to enjoy during the mid-week episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) and Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) continue to grow close.

As many longtime viewers will remember, Chloe and Rex go back a long time. The pair went to high school together and ran in the same circle of friends. Of course, during that time Chloe was dating Philip Kiriakis and Rex was in a serious relationship with Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath).

However, now that they are both adults and both currently living back in Salem, it seems that they will reignite their friendship, which could eventually turn into a romance.

Rumors are flying that Chloe and Rex will have a steamy hookup even though Rex is currently engaged to Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey).

Rex is a known cheater. He’s admitted to cheating on Sarah in the past with Mimi, as well as her own sister. Now, it seems that he may be looking to Chloe for a hookup as well, which could put an end to his relationship with Sarah for good.

Days of Our Lives fans have watched Sarah fall head over heels in love with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), but she also seemingly has some sparks with Xander Cook (Paul Telfer), who appears to still be holding out hope of getting Sarah to ditch Rex and be with him.

It seems anything could happen when it comes to Rex and Sarah’s relationship.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) will have a heated confrontation. Jennifer will be angry with Eve for withholding Dr. Rolf’s journals, which could save Will Horton’s (Chandler Massey) life.

Of course, Eve doesn’t want the journals to be seen because it could mean that her husband, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) could get his memories back, and likely dump her for Jennifer.

In the latest #DAYS, Maggie shares a shocking story with Brady.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/UzJXJwKhHT — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 3, 2019

Loading...

Elsewhere in Salem, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) will come clean to her husband, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), about falling off the wagon.

Maggie has been drinking again since the death of her granddaughter, Holly Jonas, and she’s struggling with her addiction as well as her grief.

In addition, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) will reportedly have an interesting offer for Abe Carver (James Reynolds) now that he is no longer the mayor.

Fans can watch all of the drama when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.