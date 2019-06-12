Rumors Start Circulating About ‘Orphan Black’ Movie Or Reboot After Tatiana Maslany Tweets Cryptic Message

Fans of 'Orphan Black' are hoping the sci-fi series will see a reboot.

When Orphan Black concluded in 2017, fans of the hit sci-fi series were disappointed, to say the least. The show had a cult following and revolved around one actress playing multiple clones. However, a new post by actress Tatiana Maslany has renewed fans enthusiasm for the TV series.

Orphan Black told the story of multiple clones, played by Tatiana Maslany, who are initially unaware they are clones. However, when one of the clones dies by suicide and another one witnesses the event, the other clones are drawn into the circle of conspiracy as they try to discover why they exist.

The series ran for five seasons before concluding. While the show’s creators were happy with the five-season arc, many fans wanted more from the series. So, when fans saw the following post on Tatiana’s Twitter account, there was much rejoicing.

“Wuh oh, #OrphanBlack announcement is coming this Thursday!,” Tatiana tweeted to her official Twitter account.

“#CloneClub, are you standing by? You’re in for a treat…”

Tatiana’s tweet might specifically mention Orphan Black but there is very little detail on what the announcement might actually be. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about what the news could be.

“Orphan Black movie is happening,” one Twitter user wrote. “I feel it in my bones.”

BBC America

Others were hoping the announcement would be regarding a new season of Orphan Black, particularly as Hulu recently asked fans on Twitter what they would like to see one more season of. While the two might be totally unrelated, fans quickly jumped on Hulu’s query to say they would like another season of their favorite clone series.

Loading...

While the news of an Orphan Black movie or new series might seem quite a conclusion for fans to jump to, there have been rumors of such a thing previously. As Variety pointed out in March, AMC is currently believed to be in negotiations with Temple Street Productions, who produced the original Orphan Black series. Variety suggests that these negotiations were regarding a reboot of the series. At the time, it was believed that the reboot of Orphan Black would be set in the same universe as seen in the previous seasons but may not be a continuation of the original storyline.

While this news was from unidentified sources and was stated to still be in early production at that point in time, the fact that Tatiana is now making an announcement regarding Orphan Black, it can be further understood why fans would be getting very excited at this point in time.

Of course, fans of Orphan Black will just have to wait until Tatiana’s next announcement on Thursday to find out more.