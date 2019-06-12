Sophie Turner Didn’t Tell Her Parents That She Was Auditioning For ‘Game Of Thrones’

Her parents found out fairly late in the auditioning process for 'Game of Thrones.'

Plenty of kids watch HBO’s Game of Thrones and don’t tell their parents. However, what if you are auditioning for the epic fantasy series and don’t tell your parents? That’s exactly what happened to Sophie Turner when she tried out for the role of Sansa Stark.

Game of Thrones is one of those shows that young children really shouldn’t watch. Besides the high level of violence and gore, there is plenty of nudity and sexual situations. And, all of this is even before parents consider the adult concepts on play in HBO’s juggernaut series.

While the TV series may not have been for young eyes, that didn’t mean that all of the cast were adults. The Starks had three young children when Game of Thrones premiered, one of whom was Sophie’s character.

When there are children on the set of a series like this, a delicate line is drawn regarding what the children can be involved with as well as what they might witness while on set. However, prior to these children starring in the hit TV series, they likely had to get their parent’s approval before they even auditioned. This is something that Sophie Turner apparently bypassed, according to BuzzFeed.

According to a recent video interview that Turner did with Vogue’s Paris channel, her parents didn’t know that she was auditioning for Game of Thrones. And, it appears that Sophie’s secret was better kept than HBO’s attempts in the last seasons of Game of Thrones to keep spoilers regarding plotlines away from the fans.

“I didn’t tell my parents I auditioned for Game of Thrones,” Turner revealed to her friend, Jessica Chastain, during the video.

“They just kind of found out.”

And by that, Sophie actually means that they had no idea until fairly late in the auditioning process. And, once they found out about the audition, Sophie’s mother was hesitant to let her daughter continue. Her father, however, wanted his daughter to continue to pursue her dream.

So, how did the auditions manage to be kept a secret from Turner’s parents?

According to Sophie, the initial auditioning process involved the Game of Thrones casting director visiting schools to audition children for the part.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.