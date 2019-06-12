Baby Archie: When Is The Royal Christening Planned For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Son?

Royal watchers are predicting a July christening for Archie Harrison, son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Since the first public viewing of the new royal baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, royal fans have been waiting for the announcement of his christening. As yet, there has been no official announcement by the royal family. However, it seems possible that Archie’s christening could occur next month.

According to Elle, Archie’s christening could happen as early as next month. An unidentified royal source revealed to the publication that the christening will take place in six weeks time. If this is true, it could also mean that royal watchers will be able to catch another glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s firstborn.

“We may get our first glimpse of Archie in about six weeks for his christening before the Queen leaves for Balmoral at the end of July,” the source stated.

If Archie’s christening doesn’t occur at this point in time, it seems unlikely it will occur until after the Queen returns from Balmoral, which is expected to be late in October. Although, People suggest that the royal christening could take place in either July or August.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's christening could take place next monthhttps://t.co/P1trblMsGP pic.twitter.com/wPHCNlf0NZ — Yahoo Canada Style (@YahooStyleCA) June 11, 2019

As Pop Sugar points out, royal christenings “usually take place a few months after a baby is born,” which makes a July date as less likely because little Archie will only be a couple of months old at this point in time, having been born on May 6. However, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, was also 2-months-old when she was christened. So, it appears that it is still anyone’s guess as to when Archie’s christening will occur.

While a July christening date would be a delightful surprise for royal fans hoping to catch another glimpse of the newborn, Archie’s first public debut is expected to the Harry and Meghan’s royal visit to Africa, which is scheduled for the fall.

Loading...

As for where Archie’s christening will occur, Vanity Fair suggests the event will occur at St. George’s Chapel, the same place where Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were married last year.

Regarding Archie’s godparents, this is still undecided with no official announcement yet to be made. However, Vanity Fair also states that Harry’s cousin Zara Philips, alongside Princess Eugenie is believed to be “top of the list” regarding this special duty.

Of course, until the official announcement is made by the royal family, royal watchers will just have to wait in eager anticipation of when they will get another glimpse of the newest royal baby and when the upcoming christening will be held.