‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Claps Back At Instagram Hater Who Says She’d Be On A Pole If It Weren’t For MTV

How did she react to the diss?

Leah Messer recently came under fire after sharing a photo of her daughters on Instagram.

According to a June 11 report from In Touch Weekly, the mother of three was forced to clap back at one of her haters after the woman shockingly suggested that she’d have no way to support herself and her family if it weren’t for her role on Teen Mom 2 and the paycheck she receives from MTV.

“She should be teaching them class and education so they avoid her path,” a fan wrote in the comments section of Messer’s photo of her kids.

Then, as the woman’s response continued, she took aim at Messer’s “nice nails” and “fake hair” before suggesting there would be just one career for her if it weren’t for MTV.

“If it wasn’t for MTV, she’d be sliding down a pole. Next,” the woman concluded.

After reading the shocking comment from her Instagram follower, Messer took aim at the woman by suggesting she knows nothing about her at all and encouraged her to leave her social media page.

“That’s a good oneeeee but clearly you don’t know s**t about me or the life I lived as a child,” Messer said. “Bioooootch. Get off my page.”

Messer has been starring on Teen Mom 2 since the show began airing in 2011. As fans will recall, Messer was first featured on the second season of MTV’s 16 & Pregnant, which followed her and her former husband, Cory Simms, as they prepared to welcome their twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah, as teens.

Although Messer and Simms weren’t married at the time that they welcomed their daughters, they did get married a short time later but separated just months into their marriage. Then, less than one year after their divorce, Messer moved on and married Jeremy Calvert while Simms later married his wife, Miranda.

While Simms and his wife are still together and welcomed their first child, daughter Remington Monroe, years after they wed, Messer and Calvert’s marriage came to an end in 2015.

Following her divorce, Messer enjoyed a months-long relationship with a personal trainer named T.R. Dues before dating her most recent boyfriend, Jason Jordan, who she split from earlier this year after several months together.

Messer and her co-stars, including her ex-husbands Simms and Calvert, are currently in production on the new season of Teen Mom 2, which is expected to air on MTV later this year or early next year.