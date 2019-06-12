Jenelle Evans Reportedly Feels ‘Empty’ Seeing Her Kids Happy With Her Mom And Ex-Boyfriend

Jenelle Evans had her kids removed from her care last month and she has been fighting to have them returned. In the meantime, her kids are with temporary caregivers and doing well. According to a report from Hollywood Life, a source close to Jenelle says that the former Teen Mom 2 star feels “empty” seeing her kids happy with their temporary caregivers.

“It’s been an empty feeling for Jenelle to see how happy her kids are now that they are living with Barbara [Evans] and Nathan [Griffith],” the source said.

Barbara, Jenelle’s mother, has custody of Jenelle’s oldest son and has for many years. Recently, Jenelle’s daughter Ensley was also placed in Barbara’s care. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Barbara shared photos of a fun-filled day for the kids as she took them to the aquarium over the weekend.

Nathan is Jenelle’s ex-boyfriend. Together, the two share son Kaiser. Kaiser has been staying with his father since being removed from Jenelle’s care. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle recently shared a photo of a necklace that her son gave her as a gift.

The source went on to explain how Jenelle is feeling.

“On one hand, Jenelle’s glad they seem like they’re doing well and not staying with strangers while she fights for custody, but she misses them terribly and feels unsettled about them not being home with her. It feels like an empty home without her kids.”

Loading...

The children were removed from her care after her husband, David Eason, allegedly killed her French bulldog, Nugget. After the incident, she was also let go from Teen Mom 2, the reality show which she had shared her story on for nearly a decade. After the children were removed from her care, she and her husband spent several days in court trying to have their children returned. However, the children were placed in the custody of their caregivers temporarily. Jenelle and David will reportedly be back in court later this month for the custody case.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 recently came to a close. Filming for Jenelle’s segments proved difficult over the season as production had to shut down if her husband showed up. To get footage of the mom of three, Jenelle would go elsewhere to film including traveling to Florida to film with Briana DeJesus. Jenelle made her final appearance on the third part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion last week.