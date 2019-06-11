‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Fans Are Still Hopeful That Madison Clark Is Alive

While AMC has previously confirmed Madison's fate, fans continue to hope.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead and will naturally include spoilers. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes.

Even though Madison is long gone from AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, fans are still speculating that the character might make a sudden and unexpected return in Season 5. But, how realistic is this expectation?

Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) was suspiciously absent throughout the present-day timeline of Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead. Sure, she appeared in plenty of episodes but they were flashbacks and many fans were concerned at how the flashbacks would tie into the present-day storyline. Then, as the season concluded, fans discovered the horrifying truth: Madison had apparently perished at the Dell stadium after locking herself in with a multitude of the infected, her fate seemingly confirmed.

As TV Insider points out, because her body was never shown, or an undead version of Madison, many fans have felt there might be more to be seen of Madison in future episodes of Fear the Walking Dead. So, there has been plenty of fan speculation regarding the character.

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

Along with fans wanting to see the return of Madison, the actress who plays the character has also suggested that she would consider returning to the show. In the past, Kim Dickens has spoken of how much she enjoyed playing Madison and would be open to reprising the role.

“Never say no without at least knowing what they were talking about,” she has previously stated.

However, AMC seems less inclined to have Madison back on board. When Madison’s death was first revealed on Fear the Walking Dead, the showrunners spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the departure and made it pretty clear that Madison was no longer alive, even if they didn’t use those words exactly.

“The story we’re telling is a story about hope and people losing hope, and then finding it again,” Andrew Chambliss told EW.

“And for us, that meant having someone make the ultimate sacrifice for what they believed in, and that is what Madison did in this episode.”

Of course, as per usual with any fan theories or speculation, viewers will just have to tune into further episodes to find out more.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on June 16 at 9 p.m. with Episode 3, titled “Humbug’s Gulch.” The synopsis for this episode is below.