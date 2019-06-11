Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Paul Proves He’s The Best

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Genoa City police chief Paul Williams is the best.

Paul’s (Doug Davidson) wife Christine (Lauralee Bell) isn’t having a great day, according to SheKnows Soaps. She clashes with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) over a lawsuit Victor filed against the department after Christine wrongfully prosecuted and convicted Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). The suit costs a lot, Victor doesn’t need the money, and all’s well that ends well, right? Victor doesn’t see it Christine’s way, and she’s especially worried since she is up for reelection as District Attorney. Again, that is no concern of Victor’s.

Paul sees that Christine is seriously stressed out, and he tries to get her not to worry. Genoa City will settle with the Newmans, and all will be right with the world. Still, despite Paul’s optimism, Christine cannot help but feel this snafu will hurt her chances with the electorate who will not appreciate the waste of resources after her overzealous prosecution, and the right opponent could certainly spin it that way. In her quest to satisfy her vendetta against Victor Newman and his family, Christine acted recklessly and wasted many resources and dollars on an investigation into a death that didn’t even occur.

Paul tells Christine not to worry and promises her he has plans to help make her day better. While she cannot imagine what will help her forget about Victor’s looming lawsuit, Christine is willing to find out. Later, at Chancellor Park, Paul shows Christine a beautiful, relaxing picnic he put together for them, and Christine is thrilled at her husband’s spontaneous plans. It’s been so long since she’s taken even an hour to relax, and the couple enjoys a beautiful moment in the park where they reflect on how lucky they are to be together.

It’s the type of moment that viewers love and that doesn’t happen often enough on daytime TV. Long-time fans spoke out strongly last year when Paul disappeared from the canvas with no explanation at all, and now that he’s returned, they want to see way more of him in the storylines. Getting a moment like this is a gift for fans and this long-time on-screen couple, and it’s sure to be a satisfying moment especially since it seems as if Paul manages to get Christine to set aside her stress and worry at least for a little while. Paul shows he truly is the best.