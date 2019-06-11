‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Fuels Rumors She And Husband Matt Are Back Together

The reality star filed for divorce last year.

Is Gina Kirschenheiter getting back together with her ex, Matt Kirschenheiter?

On June 10, OK! Magazine revealed the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a series of Instagram Story posts on Sunday, June 9, which featured her estranged husband and their three children, Nicholas, 6, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 3, enjoying what she described as the “perfect beach day.”

In one of Gina’s posts, Matt was seen showing off his impressive physique as he pulled one of their small children in a wagon while they enjoyed the sun and sand. However, as the outlet confirmed, Gina has been quite adamant that she and Matt are not getting back together when questioned about the possibility over the past several months. Instead, she’s been telling her fans and followers that she and Matt are simply co-parenting to the best of their abilities and doing whatever they can to provide their children with a somewhat normal upbringing.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Gina’s estranged husband didn’t appear on the 13th season of the series at all, even though they were still married at the time the season was filmed. Then, after filming wrapped, Gina filed for divorce and opened up about the reason behind her and Matt’s split during the reunion taping weeks later.

At the end of last month, as Gina and her co-stars prepared for the upcoming Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 premiere, a Radar Online source suggested Matt was making an effort to win Gina back.

“They are doing an awesome job at co-parenting and, honestly, they have never gotten along as well as they do right now,” the insider explained. “They have discussed getting back together and everyone knows how much they still love each other.”

While some are rooting for Gina and Matt to reconcile, the Radar Online source claimed Gina’s co-stars were “concerned about his motives.”

Loading...

“The girls on the cast just think it’s suspect he wants her back now that she’s famous,” the source said. “She insists that it has nothing to do with her fame, but it all just seems really weird to everyone!”

Gina was brought to the Real Housewives of Orange County cast with Emily Simpson for the show’s 13th season and both women are returning for Season 14.

Kirschenheiter and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime this summer for the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.