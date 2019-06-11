Rumors Of Romance Between Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga ‘Didn’t Help’ Cooper’s Relationship With Irina Shayk

While actor Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga enjoyed immense success with the hit movie A Star Is Born, rumors of the two having an affair did not help things at home for Cooper.

In fact, a source told People magazine that the rumors may have been a factor in the couple’s breakup.

“The rumors about Bradley and Gaga having a love affair didn’t help especially with his constant travels [promoting the film],” the source said.

“He has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga but whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature, and it’s difficult to speculate at this sensitive time,” the source added.

There certainly was no denying the chemistry between Cooper and Lady Gaga on the night of the Oscars when the duo performed “Shallow,” for which Gaga won an award for Best Original Song.

Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, were reportedly already having relationship problems, but not many people knew about it because the couple worked to keep their personal details out of the limelight.

While none of the parties involved have spoken about the rumors or the breakup, a source told People earlier that Cooper was not emotionally available while he was filming the movie.

“Bradley was emotionally absent during the long time filming A Star Is Born,” the insider said on Monday, adding that they had tried to save the relationship but it had changed.

People Now: More Details on Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Breakup – Watch the Full Episode https://t.co/CXTLWsDBpi — PeopleStyle (@peoplestyle) June 11, 2019

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Shayk was the one who called it quits.

Loading...

“Recently Irina decided enough is enough. She didn’t feel she was getting the level of commitment she wanted, and the endless fighting made their life unbearable,” the source said, adding that once the couple realized that the only thing holding them together was their 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, they decided it was time to move on.

The insider added that Shayk had “high hopes” for the relationship and had hoped to marry Cooper after the birth of their child, but she was unhappy with the actor’s work schedule.

The source also said that the couple had been unhappy for some time. While they tried to talk things through, they were advised to hold off on any relationship decisions until after the excitement of A Star Is Born passed.

Shayk shared two posts on Instagram from Iceland where she appeared to be working on a shoot for Intimissimi lingerie.