Kim Richards Reportedly In Talks To Rejoin The ‘RHOBH’ Cast Next Season

Lisa Vanderpump out, Kim Richards back in?

The fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are in for a cast shake-up next season after Lisa Vanderpump announced that she would be leaving the show after all of the drama surrounding the Puppy Gate scandal. Now, producers are looking for a replacement, and according to Radar Online, the person who may be next in line to replace Lisa is Kyle Richards’ sister — Kim.

Richards appeared on the first few seasons of the hit show but was not asked to return to the series back in June 0f 2015. Since she was let go from the show, Kim has appeared on a few episodes here and there, but now she’s reportedly looking for something more permanent. A source close to the situation shares that Kim is in talks to make her return, something that she has wanted for a long time.

“Kim has been begging producers to take her back ever since she was fired,” the insider dished.

The same source goes on to report that Kim has no other source of income at this time, which is part of the reason why she has been “hanging” on to her friend role on the show and praying that she can make her return. And luckily for Kim, it seems like now the timing may be right.

“Producers for the show know that Kim can bring in the ratings because she has done it before, but only when she is a mess,” the insider dished. “Now that she seems to have it together, people are skeptical if their fans will care about her boring life.”

But despite some people thinking that Kim is “boring” since she is sober, she has promised producers that she has a few tricks up her sleeve and is ready to bring in the ratings if she is indeed asked back.

Loading...

“If it takes another meltdown she is ready to do that. At this point, she will do just about anything to be back on the cast full-time.”

Prior to the news of Kim being next in line to replace Lisa Vanderpump, The Inquisitr shared that rumors were swirling that Kim and Kyle’s other sister — Kathy Hilton (who is also Paris Hilton’s mother) could potentially join the cast next season. But unfortunately for fans who were hoping to see Hilton join the hit Bravo show, she shot down the rumors on social media while using a little bit of humor.

“Rumors of me joining the Beverly Hills Housewives would interfere with my real job of cutting hair,” Hilton captioned a clip posted to her Instagram account.

New episodes of RHOBH air on Tuesday evenings on E! network.