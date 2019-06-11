Dean McDermott Says He’s Teaching Kids The ‘Spiritual Way’ To Deal With Internet Trolls

Dean McDermott is trying to teach his children a lesson when it comes to dealing with internet trolls.

Like many other celebrities, Dean and his wife Tori Spelling’s children are often the subjects of online bullies since their parents are public figures. Over the past few months, there have been a few times where McDermott slammed the haters on social media but in a recent segment on his Daddy Issues podcast, the father of six admitted that he is trying to teach his kids the right way to deal with trolls.

“[Trolls] comment on my kids looks, and their hair and their clothes. I’m just like, ‘Enough is enough.’ I put my foot down, and I’m trying to teach my kids a more spiritual way of handling the criticism.”

He also added that the world of social media was supposed to be made to bring the world closer so people would be able to communicate with one another more easily. Yet, at times, it’s giving people who shouldn’t have a voice a platform. He said that he always has and always will stand up for his kids as well as the “underdog” when it comes to bullying on social media.

Over the past few months, Dean has taken to social media to defend both his wife and his children after they were bullied online. Most recently, The Inquisitr shared that Dean came to the defense of Tori shortly after she posted a shot of herself and 90210 co-stars Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris in swimsuits. Many slammed Spelling for the post, claiming that she will “do anything for attention.”

But once Dean caught wind of the negativity that was surrounding the post, he took time to clap back against the haters.

“I love how you haters have private accts!! Let’s see what you trolls look like ya cowards!!!”

Then, back in January, McDermott also played the role of Papa Bear and slammed a few followers on behalf of his children. As The Inquisitr reported, Tori Spelling took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself, Dean, and their five children — Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 1. While some of Spelling’s followers commented nice things on what was supposed to be a sweet family photo, there were other users who took the opportunity to fat shame Dean and Tori’s children.

Loading...

Dean was quick to clap back and slam the trolls, commenting on the post in defense of his kids.

“I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments being left about my children. Body shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!!” he wrote.

It’s safe to say that the past two instances will not be the last time that Dean is forced to step up against internet bullies.