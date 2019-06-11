Victoria’s Secret Model Nina Agdal Heats Up Instagram With New Workout Video

Victoria’s Secret model, Nina Agdal, recently uploaded a new workout video to Instagram, and her fans are raving about it. In the clip, the 27-year-old blonde beauty is doing a series of exercises that show off her flexibility and strength. You can also see the effect that these workouts have had on her body because she looks lean yet still very feminine.

Agdal’s followers showered her with compliments in the comments section of the post.

“Hottest babe on earth,” wrote one fan.

Another commented, “You look so good!”

But several other commenters asked her to upload some additional routines, presumably so they could follow along. Agdal has a Youtube channel, and she has posted workouts on that platform before.

In her most recent Youtube video she shares her go-to full body home workout. The routine is just 15 minutes long with the only requirements being a pair of socks and an exercise mat.

“Here’s another home workout you can do anywhere and anytime!” Agdal wrote in the video description. “It targets your entire body so great for a full body workout. Repeat 2-3 times if you’d like to or mix it up with my other workouts. All you need is a mat, a pair of soft socks (easier for sliding) and a floor that’s easy to ‘slide’ on!”

She has also uploaded cardio routines, ab workouts, and more on her Youtube channel as well.

In an interview with Byrdie, Agdal said that she enjoys working out so much that she exercises at least once per day for an hour but admits that sometimes she can do two or three hours.

And Agdal doesn’t just stick to one type of exercise, she likes to mix it up. The model explained that while she loves boxing, she also does SLT — a mixture of pilates and barre — yoga, Tone House, SoulCycle, boot camps, and more.

Exercise is clearly something that gives her a sense of fulfillment. But when asked about the advice she’d give to women who aren’t completely satisfied with their bodies, she had this to say.

“Go do something that makes you happy. Whether it’s a workout, massage, or coffee with your friends. Just do something that makes you feel good.”

As for her diet, Agdal once told The Coveteur that she loves cooking for herself but she keeps her meals simple. One of her signature dishes is a veggie omelet that she fills with broccoli, asparagus, bell peppers, chili flakes, and Parmesan cheese.