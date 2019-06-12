Episode 6 ‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Hannah Brown Heads To Latvia For Hot Tubs, Fireworks, & Bungee Jumping

Hannah Brown faced some tough decisions during Episode 5, and she’s ready for some fun. The Bachelorette spoilers for Episode 6 indicate that she’ll be taking her remaining men to Latvia, and there are some fantastic dates ahead for her.

Brown said goodbye to several guys in Scotland during the official rose ceremony and with Luke Stone deciding to depart thanks to the Luke Parker drama. The rose ceremony signaled the end of the road for Matteo Valles and John Paul Jones, with Luke Parker ending up with a rose and eight additional men heading to Latvia with Brown for the next dates.

Spoiler blogger Steve Carbone has detailed all of the key Bachelorette spoilers for the season via his Reality Steve site, and he’s got the goods for Episode 6. This next show will have two individual dates, one group date, and three men eliminated.

Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Garrett Powell will get the first outing with Hannah in Latvia. The couple will go bungee jumping, which is scary enough. However, the two will be pretty scantily clad as they take the big leap, and viewers have seen tidbits of this in various previews for the season.

Viewers haven’t necessarily seen all that much of Garrett this season. However, The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that this date will go well enough that he will get a rose from Hannah.

The group date in Latvia will seemingly be a pretty simple one. The Bachelorette spoilers note that Hannah and seven of her guys will go shopping at a market in town.

Some photos from this date that have emerged on Twitter share that Hannah and her guys will try out various foods from the region as they explore the market. Reality Steve indicated that he wasn’t entirely sure, but he thinks that Tyler Cameron gets the group date rose.

(SPOILER): Hannah on her group date today at the central market in Riga, Latvia. In the pic from left to right: Dustin, Dylan, Tyler C, Mike, and Connor S. pic.twitter.com/qoUroJZ6vb — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 10, 2019

The other one-on-one in Episode 6 goes to pilot Peter Weber. The sparks have flown between Hannah and Peter in earlier interludes, and The Bachelorette spoilers signal that the sparks will fly again during this outing.

Peter and Hannah will spend some time in a hot tub together, and they’ll get to watch some fireworks as well. Weber will get a rose.

Viewers will have to hang tight to see where Episode 6 ends, as fans have been left hanging without rose ceremonies for a couple of weeks. Whether it happens in this episode or the next, Reality Steve’s spoilers note that Dylan Barbour and Dustin Kendrick will be the next to head home.

Hannah Brown’s hometown dates are already on the horizon, and the final rose ceremony isn’t too far down the road. The Bachelorette spoilers have teased that there is a lot more drama on the way as the guys clash and battle for Hannah’s heart, but a happy ending is supposedly on the way.