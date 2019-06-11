Hailey Baldwin Reportedly ‘Hasn’t Stopped’ Wedding Planning, Date Is ‘Up In The Air’

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are legally married, but the couple still hopes to have a more formal ceremony in the future. According to a new report from Hollywood Life, Hailey “hasn’t stopped” wedding planning despite a date not yet being set.

A source told the site that Hailey and Justin want to have a wedding ceremony, but that they aren’t “in a rush.”

“Hailey hasn’t stopped the wedding planning, she’s been working with Mindy Weiss since the start and she’s still working with her.”

Although the wedding planning is in full swing, the one thing missing is a date. The source said that the date is “up in the air,” but there are a few dates that have been considered.

“All sorts of dates have been talked about, having it on their one year anniversary makes a lot of sense to both of them so that’s a real frontrunner. Nothing is set in stone but the wedding will happen, it’s very much underway.”

The couple shocked fans when they wed in a small courthouse ceremony last September in New York. The two had been dating only a few short months before they decided to tie the knot, but despite the quick wedding, the two seem very happy together.

If their anniversary is indeed a potential wedding date, then that means there are only a few months until the ceremony would take place. Initially, rumors suggested that the couple would have their ceremony on Justin’s birthday weekend back in March. However, those plans didn’t pan out.

Rather than a wedding ceremony, Justin took some time to focus on his mental health, something that he has been open with on social media.

Justin shared an update on Instagram at the end of March. With a photo of him wearing clothes from his line Drew, Justin updated his fans about himself and the future of his music.

“I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart.”

Since that post, Justin has released a new song with Ed Sheeran titled “I Don’t Care.” He has hinted at more music coming. Most recently, Hailey shared a photo of herself in the studio on Instagram.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple were recently spotted wearing their wedding bands. They hadn’t been wearing them despite already being married.