Will Jenelle Evans Return To Reality TV? Reportedly ‘Nobody Has Interest’ In Working With Her

Jenelle Evans shared her story on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade before she was let go from the show last month. Her departure from the show came after her husband reportedly killed her French bulldog, Nugget. Now, the mom of three is involved in a court battle in an attempt to regain custody of her kids after they were removed from her care temporarily. With so much going on in her life, will she be making a return to reality television anytime soon? Not according to a new report from The Blast.

A source told the site, “Nobody has an interest in working with her. There are so many other people worth the time and investment.”

Reportedly, Jenelle is “not worth the risk” to work with, despite the fact that she has a lot of drama going on in her life.

For years, her drama was showcased on Teen Mom 2. Jenelle was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant where she found out she was pregnant with her son Jace. Her mother, Barbara, ended up gaining custody of Jenelle’s son and still has custody of him. The camera followed Jenelle through her relationships. She welcomed a son with former boyfriend Nathan Griffith, but the couple eventually split. She then moved on with her current husband, David Eason.

David appeared on Teen Mom 2 for a while before he was fired in 2018. After his firing, it was difficult for MTV to obtain footage of Jenelle for her segments. Production had to shut down if her husband showed up. Jenelle ended up traveling for many of her segments including to Florida where she filmed with Briana DeJesus.

Jenelle made her final appearance on Teen Mom 2 on the last part of the reunion special which aired last week. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle spoke out about her season and expressed unhappiness that people didn’t get to “see anything” in her life.

“A lot of this season showed me not being with my kids. Literally just going on trips with my friends. It didn’t show me changing diapers. It didn’t show me getting ready for school. It didn’t show any of that. People don’t get to see anything.”

Jenelle’s replacement for Teen Mom 2 has already been named. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline has been filming for the show and will appear on Season 9B of the show.