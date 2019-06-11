‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Wife Mackenzie Says She ‘Didn’t Sign Up To Be A ‘Single Mother’

Maci Bookout's Ex-Boyfriend returned from rehab on the season premiere of 'Teen Mom OG'

Teen Mom OG premiered Monday night on MTV and Ryan Edwards was back on audiences’ screens. He had just returned from a stint in rehab and he and his wife Mackenzie talked about the time away according to PEOPLE.

Mackenzie admitted that the time away from Ryan was hard and that she “didn’t want” to do it again. Ryan admitted that he didn’t want to do it again either and apologized to his wife for putting her through it. Mackenzie stressed that she didn’t to hear “just words” and didn’t want Ryan’s time away to “go to waste”

While away at rehab, Mackenzie gave birth to the couple’s son, Jagger. She also has a son from a previous relationship. Ryan returned from rehab before the holidays so he was able to spend the festive time at home, but shortly after that, he was arrested.

Mackenzie explained the arrest to her friend in detail.

“He got arrested because they say he didn’t pay a $30 bar tab but any probation violation that happens is going to fall under the original heroin possession charge from 2016. And so everybody assumes that Ryan is on heroin.”

The probation violation resulted in Ryan having to spend another 90 days away, this time in jail. Mackenzie admitted to her friend that she was angry.

“It’s hard not to get down on yourself. There’s a part of me that’s just angry. I didn’t sign up to be a single mother,” Mackenzie explained.

Ryan Edwards was released from jail in April and returned home to be with his family. He and Mackenzie recently shared photos together on a trip. The pair didn’t say where they were and whether or not the trip was being filmed, but in the photos, the couple appear happy and to be having a good time together.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple reportedly returned to the show for the paycheck. According to Radar Online, a source claimed that the couple “went through” all of their money. The source also claimed that Ryan and Mackenzie are living with Ryan’s parents.

The new episode also showed Maci Bookout having to deal with Ryan’s arrest, realizing that she would need to tell their 10-year-old son about it.

“The fact that he’s already had what seems like 5,000 chances … you can’t afford to make petty mistakes,” Maci said.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV.