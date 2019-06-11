‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Admits Separation From Husband Tyler Baltierra Made Her “Stronger”

The new season of Teen Mom OG premiered Monday night on MTV. In the 2-hour long episode, fans were reacquainted with the cast and what has been going on in their lives including Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra. When fans watched them last, the couple had decided to separate temporarily while they worked on their issues. Now back together, Catelynn admitted that the time apart had made her stronger and more independent according to Pop Culture.

“I grew a lot more independent during our separation, so now that we’re back together, I don’t want Tyler to feel like he’s my caretaker again. I don’t want Tyler to feel like he’s walking on eggshells around me again, because I’m stronger than I was before the separation. So I want to communicate openly so resentment doesn’t build up.”

Catelynn struggled with her mental health and went to treatment last season. While Catelynn was away, Tyler was left to care for the couples 3-year-old daughter, Nova. However, Tyler was dealing with issues of his own and he admitted that he couldn’t put his own mental health on the “back burner” again.

While separated, the couple lived apart, but spent most days together. The time apart seemed to be beneficial for the couple who recently welcomed their newborn daughter, Vaeda.

Catelynn and Tyler have been sharing their story since their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, they found out they were expecting a baby together. The young couple made the difficult decision to place their daughter for adoption. They continued to share their story on Teen Mom OG which they have been doing now for a decade.

Over the last decade, Catelynn and Tyler have been through a lot from handling the emotions of the adoption to working out their own relationship struggles. The two welcomed their daughter Nova on New Years Day 2015 and they tied-the-knot later that year.

Although they are doing well and have worked through a lot of their struggles, Catelynn admitted that if Tyler wanted a divorce in the future, she could do things “on her own.”

“If he ends up wanting to divorce me, I guess, whatever, I’ll be sad, but I don’t f—ing need you. I could do this on my own.”

She admitted that although she wants her husband “forever,” she doesn’t “need” him.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV.