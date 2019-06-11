Not All The ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Are Getting Enough Screen Time, Here’s Why

Not all the contestants on ABC’s The Bachelorette appear to be getting enough screen time and fans are noticing which men are out in front and who has been left hanging behind. Is there a reason for this strategy on the show’s part as a way to get fans to focus on who causes the most drama, while the real winner waits quietly in the wings?

So far, fans have gotten to know Luke Parker and Luke Stone really well, perhaps more than some viewers would have liked as they have locked horns more than once throughout the season.

Some contestants such as Devin Harris, Grant Eckel, Kevin Fortenberry, Dustin Kendrick, and Matteo Valles haven’t gotten the screen time they need to prove their case as to why they are the men for Hannah and to get the necessary support from fans of the series. It appears that this season of The Bachelorette is flipping away from focusing on Hannah’s needs and instead, allowing the male contestants to set the tone of the series. With the show filming almost up until the final rose episode, there could be big changes ahead for both Brown and her men as the show moves into its later episodes.

After former Bachelor star Colton Underwood created drama with his inability to commit to any other contestant than Cassie Randolph, perhaps this was a major factor in casting this season of The Bachelorette contestants and the show was looking for a way to spice up the series rather than have the focus be on the show lead.

Instead of allowing the group of men to sit idly by and wait for Hannah to create all the drama via her decision-making process of whom she does and does not have feelings for, the show is creating a diversion by giving certain men more screen time than others. Will this work in their favor as it appears that several of the men are biding their time until they get the chance to truly shine? Will some of the lesser-known contestants be the one to grab Brown’s heart?

At what is now the halfway point of the series, Chris Harrison has mentioned in passing to keep an eye on Dylan Barbour. Will he be the wild card that will get the final rose? Only time will tell.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke to show host Harrison early on in the season, and he noted that while several of the men might have been just too much for Brown to handle, it is worth it for Bachelorette fans to continue to keep the faith throughout all the unfolding drama.

Harrison said that when the drama became too much, he gave an analogy to quell Brown’s nerves during filming.

“The analogy I give Hannah is that it’s like you’re drinking from a fire hydrant. It’s a lot and sometimes, it’s just too much. These guys were a lot for her to handle, but she held her own. It was rocky and it’s been a lot for her.”

The Bachelorette airs tonight in a special Tuesday episode beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.