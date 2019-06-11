Pamela Anderson To Appear With Son Brandon Lee On ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Reboot

The 'Baywatch' star makes a cameo on her oldest son's reality show, and she gives him some surprising advice.

Pamela Anderson will make a guest appearance on MTV’s reboot of The Hills. The 51-year-old former Baywatch star is featured in an Instagram teaser for the new show, titled The Hills: New Beginnings, which stars Brandon Thomas Lee, her son with Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

In the new clip released by MTV, which you can see below, Hills veteran Brody Jenner describes Brandon Lee as “a very good friend” before Pamela Anderson is shown on a lunch date with her son—where she gives him some surprising advice.

“You’re 22, you should be thinking about marriage,” Anderson tells Lee in the sneak peek scene.

An insider told Page Six that for now, this is the only scene that will feature Brandon’s famous mom due to her hectic schedule, but teased that the star might be open to shooting more footage with her son for The Hills in the future.

“For now, it’s just that scene, a lunch,” The Hills source told Page Six. “Despite her own extremely busy schedule, there is nothing Pamela wouldn’t do to support her sons.”

Brandon Thomas Lee is an actor and model who most recently appeared in Netflix’s Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and the BET anthology series Tales.

Pamela Anderson has been nothing but supportive of her son Brandon’s new reality TV endeavor. Anderson told Us Weekly that her son’s journey on the show will be extremely entertaining. The proud mom also referred to Brandon’s acting skills when talking about his upcoming stint on the MTV reality show.

“He’s invincible. Brandon can do anything. People tell him, ‘You shouldn’t do this,’ but he’s such a talented actor. … He’s on his journey and he’s going to have a great time and I’m sure it’s going to be very, very entertaining because he is so funny.”

Anderson added that while her son Brandon Lee is “so wild,” he is also completely sober, so viewers will get to see his true personality.

“He doesn’t drink and he has such a great time. For some people, [drinking] actually takes your personality away.”

Last fall it was announced that Brandon Lee would be a newcomer to the ensemble cast of the MTV reboot, which also features original Hills stars Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado, and Whitney Port as well as fellow newcomer Mischa Barton. According to E! News, Brody Jenner will be the tie-in for new cast members Brandon Lee and Mischa Barton. The Hills veteran and son of Caitlin Jenner is friends with both Brandon and Mischa.

The original Hills aired on MTV for six seasons, from 2006 to 2010, and also starred Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari.

You can see The Hills: New Beginnings clip with Brandon Lee and Pamela Anderson below.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres June 24 on MTV.