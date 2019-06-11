‘One Piece’ Chapter 946 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One-Week Break

There are still a few days left before the much-awaited war between the Straw Hat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates alliance, but the Land of Wano is already starting to turn into a battlefield. After the execution of Lord Shimotsuki Yasuie at the Flower Capital, a commotion started between some of the members of the Straw Hat Pirates, Beast Pirates headliners, and Shogun Orochi’s subordinates. The latest chapter of One Piece also featured the arrival of Emperor Big Mom at the Prisoner’s Mine where Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague are currently in.

Unfortunately, fans will be needing to wait a little longer to see the next chapter of One Piece. According to Otakukart, popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda decided to take a one-week break which will result in the delay of the release of One Piece Chapter 946. The upcoming chapter is set to be available in Shonen Jump Issue 30 which will come out on June 24.

While waiting for One Piece Chapter 946, Otakukart gave their own prediction regarding what will happen next at the Prisoner’s Mine after the epic clash between Emperor Big Mom and Queen.

“In One Piece 946, we’ll likely see Big Mom talk to Luffy after taking down Queen. I think Queen is done for, and Luffy will now free Kid and Killer. Mama will help them do it, and she’ll probably break the cuffs too. There might be some Oshiruko there because Big Mom said she could smell it. Even if there isn’t, I think they can manipulate Big Mom by lying to her. We may also see the Strawhats retreating from Rasetsu district, but I’m not too sure if that will be gradual, or if it’ll happen in the next chapter.”

Loading...

The final scenes of One Piece Chapter 945 featured Emperor Big Mom knocking Queen out with a single punch. As of now, One Piece fans must be aware that there is a huge difference in power level between an Emperor of the Sea and a mere Yonko commander. After seeing Queen get easily defeated, no one would ever dare to go up against Emperor Big Mom at the Prisoner’s Mine which will make it easier for Tony Tony Chopper and his friends to free Luffy.

Luffy will likely order Chopper to save Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kidd and his right-hand man Killer. However, the Straw Hat Pirates could still face a big problem, especially if Emperor Big Mom will not get any Oshiruko at the Prisoner’s Mine. Emperor Big Mom might be kind to the Straw Hat Pirates right now, but she will immediately turn into an uncontrollable monster once her tantrums start.