‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Introduces Radioactive Zombies And A New Character

Thanks to a nuclear power plant meltdown, 'Fear the Walking Dead' has gone radioactive.

Episode 2 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 saw the main group hunting for Althea (Maggie Grace), who went missing at the end of Episode 1. What they find instead are radioactive zombies.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 2 (titled “The Hurt That Will Happen”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Althea went missing at the end of Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead after wanting to find out more regarding the strange undead individual that was wearing a black suit and helmet. As fans wondered all week about the new group wearing this strange attire, in this week’s episode of Fear, there was no news regarding the strange group or Althea’s fate.

However, what was discovered by Morgan (Lennie James) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), as they searched for Althea, was that they have to add the new threat of radioactivity to their long list of things that are trying to kill them.

This was discovered after a new character, Grace (Karen David), meets up with Morgan and Alicia and has to perform decontamination procedures on Morgan. It is then explained that a local nuclear power plant has melted down. As a result of this, Grace, who was an employee there, has 63 more radioactive zombies to find and destroy before she succumbs to her own radioactive poisoning.

During the course of Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead, new radioactive walkers are spotted. And, now that Alicia’s group know what they are dealing with, it quickly became a big mess as they tried to avoid those dangerous walkers but also kill others surrounding them.

As Uproxx points out, Fear has picked the most opportune time to delve into the prospect of radioactive walkers. Limited miniseries, Chernobyl, has been a surprise breakaway hit for HBO and viewers are currently interested in anything to do with nuclear power plant disasters. While this is likely a matter of perfect timing, it will be interesting to see if the advent of radioactive walkers will also help Fear the Walking Dead‘s viewership numbers moving forward in Season 5.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on June 16 at 9 p.m. with Episode 3 (titled “Humbug’s Gulch”). The synopsis for this episode is below.