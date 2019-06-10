Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Reveal First Peek At Cynthia Watros As Nina As Michelle Stafford’s Exit Looms

Former Lost and Guiding Light actress Cynthia Watros is officially filming her first scenes as Nina Reeves on General Hospital. Spoilers tease that viewers will see this casting change happen quite soon, and the first photos of Watros in the role have just emerged.

As The Inquisitr recently noted, it became clear over the weekend that Michelle Stafford’s last scenes on General Hospital would be coming soon. Spoilers indicate that she will appear this week in Crimson-related action, but it turns out her last scenes with James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) have already aired.

ET Online now has the first images of Cynthia portraying Nina. General Hospital spoilers reveal that her first scenes will air on Monday, June 17, and it looks as if she’ll be at the Crimson office.

The writers are not taking long to have the new Nina connect with key people in her life. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Cynthia will be seen talking with Curtis during her first episode, offering to pay some of Jordan’s medical bills. Fans have loved the ongoing friendship between Curtis and Nina and everybody will be anxious to see how the connection is between Watros and Donnell Turner, who plays Curtis.

In addition, Nina will meet up with Valentin and she will tell her fiance about the challenging financial situation with Curtis and Jordan. General Hospital spoilers hint that Valentin may propose another way that they can help.

Viewers are waiting for some big storyline developments related to Nina to play out and now they know for certain that these things will happen with Watros, rather than Stafford, in the role. Curtis and Sasha are still keeping a massive secret from Nina and all signs point toward a biological connection between Nina and Willow arising at some point soon.

Nina and Valentin are supposed to be getting married again, but she has put a hold on her nuptials so she can focus on what Jax wants to see happen with Crimson. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Jax and Nina may eventually start mixing business with pleasure, so it looks like Cynthia Watros will be doing a lot of filming in the weeks and months ahead.

Fans were not necessarily pleased to hear that the show had decided to recast the role of Nina rather than just write out the character. However, bringing in a soap veteran like Cynthia Watros, and pairing her with Ingo Rademacher’s Jax, might change everybody’s minds. Everybody will get their first look at these new dynamics in one short week and additional General Hospital spoilers about what’s in store should emerge soon.