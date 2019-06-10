Camille Grammer Offers Post-Reunion Update, Where Does She Stand With The ‘RHOBH’ Cast?

How is her relationship with her co-stars now?

Camille Grammer is speaking out after being accused of feuding with newbie Denise Richards during the recent taping of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion.

On Instagram, after sharing a collage of photos of herself and her husband, David C. Meyer, on the beach, Grammer responded to a couple of questions related to the show in the comments section of her post.

“How is your relationship with the ladies from the reunion?” a fan asked.

“We’ll see. Not great with some. Ok with others,” Grammer replied.

Also on Instagram, Grammer responded to a fan who commented on the controversy surrounding a series of comments Grammer had made on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills about Brett Kavanaugh and the allegations brought against him by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. As the fan explained, she was happy to see that Grammer wasn’t a part of the “Hollywood group” and didn’t nail Kavanaugh to the cross when he was never actually proven to be guilty.

“Why do they bring up boring politics on [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills]…we watch because we want to escape real life,” the fan added.

“Agreed, politics should be off limits,” Grammer responded.

As fans will recall, Grammer seemed to defend Kavanaugh against her co-stars during a cast dinner after he was accused of sexually assaulting Dr. Ford decades ago.

Earlier this month, following the June 5 filming of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion, a source told Us Weekly magazine that Grammer stormed off stage during the taping and had a “full breakdown.”

Grammer and the show’s newest star, Denise Richards, “got into it,” the source explained.

Meanwhile, a second source told the magazine that Grammer was in the “hot seat” during the taping and that the woman took her to task over her Season 9 behavior.

As fans of the Bravo TV reality series will recall, Grammer came under fire after poking fun at Lisa Vanderpump’s teeth during an episode of the show, and for allegedly being two-faced to the cast. As Teddi Mellencamp explained at one point in time, Grammer seemed to be acting one way to Vanderpump’s face while acting another way behind her back.

Grammer appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 in a “friend” role.

To see more of Grammer and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.