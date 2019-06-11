Top 10 Hottest Members Of The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team

Several of the women on the roster have done swimsuit modeling.

The United States Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) opens up its march to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup championship today, squaring off against Thailand at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Of the 23 women whose names complete the roster, a handful of them have done modeling gigs on the side, and all but a couple of them have Instagram accounts. That means that there’s no shortage of sexy pics of those women.

Here, now, are the 10 hottest members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.

#1: Megan Rapinoe

This year, Megan made history by becoming the first openly gay woman to appear in the sometimes-controversial Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. Speaking to Sports Illustrated at the time, Megan said that she rejects the narrow view that swimsuit modeling should be the purview of straight women, to be looked at by straight men.

“So, to kind of just blow that up and and do something totally different I think is really important,” she said.

#2: Alex Morgan

Joining Megan for the St. Lucia photo shoot that also included two other USWNT teammates (see below) is forward Alex Morgan, looking almost unrecognizable outside of her kit and with her hair down.

#3: Crystal Dunn

The defender joins teammates Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, and Abby Dahlkemper in having made the May 2019 Swimsuit issue.

#4: Abby Dahlkemper

Rounding out the list of American soccer players who made the May 2019 Swimsuit issue is defender Abby Dahlkemper.

#5: Jessica McDonald

For some men (and women), there’s nothing sexier than a mom. And Jessica, unlike every last one of her teammates on the national team, is a “soccer mom” in the most literal sense of the word: She has a 7-year-old son.

#6: Carli Lloyd

Like her teammate, Megan Rapinoe, Carli is likely at or near the end of her professional soccer career, and indeed, this World Cup may be the last international games she ever plays. She likely has a bright career coaching ahead of her, however, or failing that, alpaca farming, apparently.

#7: Lindsey Horan

As the “old guard,” in a manner of speaking, finishes out their careers, up-and-comer Lindsey Horan may be the next big thing in women’s soccer in America. And though she didn’t make the trip to St. Lucia with a handful of her teammates for the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition shoot, she appears to have made it to the Caribbean on her own time.

#8: Tobin Heath

She hasn’t yet joined her teammate Jessica McDonald in motherhood, but that hasn’t stopped the forward from enjoying some baby time. Here she is getting some squishes from her niece.

#9: Tierna Davidson

The youngest member of the Women’s National Team is just a few months shy of being old enough to legally drink. She’s also, like Megan Rapinoe and a couple of other teammates, openly gay.

#10: Mallory Pugh

Joining former U.S. Women’s Soccer star Abby Wambach before her, Mallory is an advocate for equal pay, especially when it comes to the disparity in pay between male and female professional athletes, soccer in particular.